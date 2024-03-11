Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis became the first NBA player to post 27 points, 25 rebounds, five assists, seven steals, and three blocks in a single game, in Sunday night’s 120-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

His seven steals were a career high and the most by a Lakers player since Lou Williams in December 2015. Davis also fell one rebound shy of matching his career high.

For another interesting fact, his 25 boards were the most by a Lakers player since Dwight Howard in January 2013. The nine-time All-Star also recorded these stats a day before his 31st birthday.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Davis holds fifth-shortest odds to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Rudy Gobert, Victor Wembanyama, Jarrett Allen, and Bam Adebayo.

Anthony Davis is the first player in our database with 27+ points, 25+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 7+ steals, and 3+ blocks in a single game



“It was before my birthday, so I guess we can [count it],” Davis said. “It’s actually the first time I’m able to celebrate my birthday in my entire career at, like, home. On my actual birthday.”

Davis grabbed 21 rebounds in the second half and helped the Lakers outscore Minnesota 29-17 in the fourth quarter to give them their 12th win in 17 games.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis is averaging a career-high-tying 12.5 rebounds this season

“When we’re out there having fun, everybody’s confidence is high,” Davis said. “When we’re talking trash to the other team, we’re holding each other accountable, and we’re just playing the right way. We know what it takes. It’s just about having the consistency of playing that way each and every night.”

Davis is only the eighth player since the 1982-83 season with at least 25 points, 25 rebounds, and five assists in a game, according to the Basketball-Reference database. MVP favorite Nikola Jokic did it last season.

“Ten offensive rebounds is crazy,” said Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who added 19 points. “I did feel any time we shot and missed, he was there to give us a second-chance opportunity with offensive rebounds, get himself to the line. The steals, I don’t know. The steals are crazy. Seven steals is very, very impressive.”

Anthony Davis with a SPECIAL performance tonight in LA 👏 🔥 27 PTS

🔥 25 REB

🔥 7 STL

🔥 5 AST

Anthony Davis with a SPECIAL performance tonight in LA 27 PTS
25 REB
7 STL
5 AST
3 BLK The first player ever with 25+ PTS, 25+ REB and 5+ STL in a game.



Davis is the first NBA player to notch at least 25 points, 25 rebounds, five assists, and five steals in a game since steals became an official stat in 1973-74, per ESPN Stats & Information.

More importantly, the 12-year veteran accomplished this feat while playing injured. Davis was listed as questionable with left shoulder soreness from a collision with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday.

“I felt it at times out there,” Davis said of his shoulder soreness. “I still kind of feel it.”

Through 62 games (all starts) this season, the 6-foot-10 big man is averaging 24.8 points, a career-high-tying 12.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 2.5 blocks, and 35.8 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 55.5% from the field and 81.2% at the foul line.

The Lakers (36-30) visit the Sacramento Kings (36-27) on Wednesday night.