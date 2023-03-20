Eric Musselman, the vibrant head coach of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team, has rapidly gained a reputation for his thrilling celebrations after NCAA tournament wins. Hired by Arkansas in 2019, Musselman has quickly become one of the most sought-after coaches in college basketball. As his team continues to dominate on the court, it’s only a matter of time before even bigger schools come knocking at his door.

Arkansas An Elite Eight Regular

Known for his wild post-game celebrations, Musselman has certainly made an impression. With his Razorbacks consistently reaching the later stages of the NCAA tournament, his coaching prowess and charisma have caught the attention of college basketball fans and analysts alike.

ERIC MUSSELMAN WENT SHIRTLESS 😂 COACH IS HYPED AFTER UPSETTING KANSAS.pic.twitter.com/o01BsdjZ68 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 18, 2023

Let’s dive into his buyout, contract, salary, and net worth to see what it might take for a bigger program to lure him away from Arkansas.

Eric Mussleman’s Contract

In 2021, Musselman signed a five-year extension worth over $20 million, solidifying his commitment to the Razorbacks.

For the 2022/23 season, he’ll earn a salary of $4.1 million, with additional incentives built into his contract. These incentives include:

$100,000 for winning the SEC tournament or regular season

$50,000 for reaching the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32

$250,000 for reaching the Sweet 16

$350,000 for reaching the Final Four

$500,000 for winning the national championship

Eric Mussleman’s Buyout

Fresh off a major victory over the #1 seed Kansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Musselman has once again led Arkansas to the Sweet 16. Having reached the Elite Eight in the last two seasons, the Razorbacks are striving for a third consecutive appearance under his guidance. This success only adds to the likelihood of bigger schools expressing interest in Musselman’s services.

If Musselman opts to depart Arkansas before his contract concludes, the Razorbacks would be entitled to a substantial sum in compensation. His buyout terms are as follows:

$2 million through the 2023-24 season

$1 million through the 2024-25 season

$750,000 through the end of the contract, including any seasons earned as extensions past 2025-26

Musselman would not owe a buyout if he accepts a job at his alma mater, the University of San Diego, after April 2024.

These terms mean that interested schools would need to weigh the financial cost of his buyout against the potential benefits of having him lead their program. With his proven track record, however, many schools may find it a worthwhile investment.

Eric Mussleman’s Net Worth

As for his net worth, it’s estimated to be around $10 million. This wealth can be attributed to his various coaching positions, including previous stints in the NBA and NCAA, as well as endorsement deals and other income streams tied to his coaching success.

As Eric Musselman continues to propel the Arkansas Razorbacks to new heights, it’s no surprise that bigger programs may have their eyes on him. As they say, success breeds success, and Musselman’s unique combination of coaching expertise and contagious energy make him a prime candidate for even the most prestigious college basketball programs.

For now, though, Razorbacks fans can enjoy the ride and look forward to more of Musselman’s wild celebrations on their road to victory.

