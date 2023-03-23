NCAA
Bronny James Will Wear No. 23 At McDonald’s All-American Game
Bronny James revealed that he will be wearing a new number for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game. James wore No. 0 for Sierra Canyon but will switch to LeBron’s No. 23 for the high school all-star game.
The 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game, which will be played in Houston, Texas on March, 28, features the best high school basketball players in the country.
James will be on the West team and received his jersey for next week’s game.
Bronny showed off his new No. 23 McDonald’s All-American jersey on Wednesday with his family in attendance.
Check out Bronny’s jersey below.
Was Bronny Deserving of a Spot in the McDonald’s All-American Game?
Bronny’s inclusion in the prestigious high school all-star game didn’t come without controversy.
Some analysts believed that LeBron’s son was undeserving of a spot over some of his peers.
Chris Palmer called out the McDonald’s All-American Game for not including one of Bronny’s rivals, Notre Dame recruit Caleb Foster.
Notre Dame's Caleb Foster was snubbed by the McDonalds All-America Game. He outscored Bronny 28-10 tonight. Notre Dame beat Sierra Canyon all four times this year.
Duke-bound Foster: "I showed why I should be a McDonald’s All-American."
— Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) March 8, 2023
Foster, who will be joining the Fighting Irish for the 2023-24 season, was left off of the McDonald’s All-American Game roster despite outplaying Bronny on several occasions.
He outscored Bronny 28-10 in their final matchup and Notre Dame beat Sierra Canyon in all four of its games this year.
James averaged 14.2 points per game during his senior season.
James No Longer A Five-Star Recruit, Will He Join Ohio State?
For a brief moment during his senior season, Bronny James was considered a five-star recruit.
However, following Sierra Canyon’s early exit from the California state basketball playoffs, most recruiting databases have rescinded his five-star ranking.
ESPN and On3 currently have James down as a four-star recruit.
According to On3, there is a 95.5 percent chance that James stays close to home and play under Chris Holtmann at Ohio State.
