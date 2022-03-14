Bucks vs Jazz Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena at 10 EST on Monday. This is going to probably be the best NBA game on Monday as both teams are title contenders. Milwaukee is going to be coming into this one with the number two seed in the Eastern Conference at 42-26, while the Utah Jazz will be coming with the number four seed in the Western Conference with a 42-25 record. Milwaukee has won seven of their last 10 games while Utah has won six of their last 10.

Bucks vs Jazz – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz

📊 Record: Bucks(42-26), Jazz(42-25)

📅 Date: March 14th, 2022

🕛 Time: 10:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena

🎲 Odds: Bucks(-1.5), Jazz(+1.5)

Bucks vs Jazz Odds

This is going to be a highly competitive game on Monday. Both of these teams are two of the best in the NBA, but Milwaukee has had a tough time beating Utah in their home arena for the past 20-plus years.

Bucks vs Jazz Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Monday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Bucks Injuries

DeAndre’ Bembry out

Lindell Wiggington day-to-day

George Hill questionable

Pat Connaughton out

Brook Lopez out

Jazz Injuries

Rudy Gobert probable

Trent Forrest day-to-day

Udoka Azubuike day-to-day

Bucks vs Jazz Preview

Milwaukee will travel to Utah on Monday for a battle versus the Jazz.

Bucks Trying To Bounce Back

The Milwaukee Bucks have not won a game in Utah in over 7,000 days, yes, seven thousand days. Milwaukee just can’t seem to get the job done in Utah, and quite frankly, that probably will not change on Monday. With how bad Milwaukee has played in Utah, it’s always tough to ever put money on this Milwaukee Bucks team when they are going up against the Jazz in their home arena.

Milwaukee is also on a West Coast road trip as they started that trip against the Golden State Warriors. Milwaukee lost against the Warriors 122-109. It was a game that Milwaukee’s going to try to flush down the drain as they didn’t do much right at all during the contest. Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the way for this Milwaukee Bucks team as he finished with 31 points and eight rebounds.

The Bucks are going to be coming into this one with the seventh rated net rating, the third-rated offensive rating, and the 16th rated defensive rating.

Utah Looking To Continue Dominance

Whenever the Milwaukee Bucks are coming into town for the Utah Jazz, they have to be feeling pretty confident. Milwaukee does eventually have to win a game in Utah, but doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen anytime soon due to how well the Jazz has played against them in their home arena in the past.

Utah is once again one of the better teams in the NBA this season as they are 42-25. They’re going to be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Sacramento Kings where they were able to put up 134 points. In Utah’s most recent game against the Kings, they were able to get a huge night out of Jordan Clarkson as he finished with 45 points.

On the season, Utah has the third-rated net rating, the number one rated offensive rating, and the 15th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Bucks vs Jazz

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Bucks Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

31-37 ATS this season.

Jazz Trends

31 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.

28-37-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Bucks vs Jazz

For this game, I’m going to have to go with the Utah Jazz to win outright. The Milwaukee Bucks are a team that can beat anybody in the world at any given moment, but considering Milwaukee has not won a game in Utah in over 7,000 days, I have to go with the trend here and say that Utah is going to win this game outright.

I also like Donovan Mitchell to score 25-plus points in this one because Milwaukee has done a bad job all season of guarding the 3-point line. I think that he’s going to be able to put a few 3-pointers in the net during this one and that he’s going to at least score 25 points.

