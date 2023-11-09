Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 9)

Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks (5-2, 1-6 ATS) face the Indiana Pacers (5-3, 5-3 ATS) in the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Bucks vs. Pacers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Bucks as 3-point road favorites. BetOnline odds are below.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 🕙 What time is Bucks vs. Pacers Game: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Bucks vs. Pacers Game: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA TV

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Bucks -3 (-110) | Pacers +3 (-110)

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds

Bucks vs. Pacers Predictions

Milwaukee enters tonight’s matchup on a three-game win streak. Last season, the Bucks went 58-24 overall, 11-5 in Central Division play, and 26-15 on the road. The Bucks averaged 116.9 points per game last season, 16.6 on free throws, and 44.4% from 3-point range.

Although Milwaukee lost two of its first four games to begin the season, a team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard is not one that should be underestimated. When the Bucks are firing on all cylinders, they’re more than capable of challenging teams like the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

In the 2022-23 season, Indiana finished 35-47 overall and 7-9 against Central Division opponents. The Pacers also averaged 116.3 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.7% from downtown.

Note that Milwaukee is 9-1 in its last 10 meetings against the Pacers.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pacers hold a 49.9% chance of defeating Milwaukee. Indiana has the offensive playmakers to score over 120 points, but it all depends on which Bucks team shows up. Milwaukee has the edge due to its superior talent. Milwaukee should win.

Bucks vs. Pacers Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

SG Khris Middleton (knee; probable)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

No reported injuries

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games played.

The club is also 12-4-1 ATS in its past 17 matchups versus Indiana.

Next, the point total has gone over in 12 of Milwaukee’s previous 14 contests.

As for the Pacers, they’re 6-3 ATS in their last nine games.

Indiana is 0-5 SU in its past five meetings at home against Milwaukee.

Lastly, the point total has gone over in seven of the Pacers’ previous eight home games.

Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

PG Damian Lillard | SG Malik Beasley | PF Jae Crowder | SF Giannis Antetokounmpo | C Brook Lopez

Projected Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

PG Tyrese Haliburton | SG Bennedict Mathurin | PF Obi Toppin | SF Bruce Brown | C Myles Turner

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through seven games, the Bucks are 5-2 as favorites, 0-0 as underdogs, 0-2 ATS away, and 2-0 over/under away. Meanwhile, the Pacers are 4-2 as favorites, 1-1 as underdogs, 4-2 ATS at home, and 5-1 over/under at home in their first eight contests.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Bucks to win, Indiana to cover the spread, and the point total to go under 243. Taking the over is one of the more popular predictions. While the Pacers could very well score over 110 points in this matchup, Milwaukee’s defense makes that outcome less likely.

Pick the Bucks to win! Milwaukee lost 130-111 against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 1. Therefore, there is a chance that Milwaukee could be worse this season defensively. But the Bucks have given Indiana problems in their last five road meetings. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.