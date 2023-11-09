Main Page
Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 9)
Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks (5-2, 1-6 ATS) face the Indiana Pacers (5-3, 5-3 ATS) in the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Bucks vs. Pacers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Bucks as 3-point road favorites. BetOnline odds are below.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Preview
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers
- 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- 🕙 What time is Bucks vs. Pacers Game: 7 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Where is Bucks vs. Pacers Game: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana
- 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA TV
- 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Bucks -3 (-110) | Pacers +3 (-110)
Bucks vs. Pacers Odds
|
NBA Odds
|
Bucks
|
Pacers
|
Play
|Moneyline
|-150
|+130
|Point Spread
|-3 (-110)
|+3 (-110)
|Point Total
|243 (-110)
|243 (-110)
Bucks vs. Pacers Predictions
Milwaukee enters tonight’s matchup on a three-game win streak. Last season, the Bucks went 58-24 overall, 11-5 in Central Division play, and 26-15 on the road. The Bucks averaged 116.9 points per game last season, 16.6 on free throws, and 44.4% from 3-point range.
Although Milwaukee lost two of its first four games to begin the season, a team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard is not one that should be underestimated. When the Bucks are firing on all cylinders, they’re more than capable of challenging teams like the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.
In the 2022-23 season, Indiana finished 35-47 overall and 7-9 against Central Division opponents. The Pacers also averaged 116.3 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.7% from downtown.
Note that Milwaukee is 9-1 in its last 10 meetings against the Pacers.
Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pacers hold a 49.9% chance of defeating Milwaukee. Indiana has the offensive playmakers to score over 120 points, but it all depends on which Bucks team shows up. Milwaukee has the edge due to its superior talent. Milwaukee should win.
Bucks vs. Pacers Injuries
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
SG Khris Middleton (knee; probable)
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
No reported injuries
2023-24 NBA Betting Trends
- Milwaukee is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games played.
- The club is also 12-4-1 ATS in its past 17 matchups versus Indiana.
- Next, the point total has gone over in 12 of Milwaukee’s previous 14 contests.
- As for the Pacers, they’re 6-3 ATS in their last nine games.
- Indiana is 0-5 SU in its past five meetings at home against Milwaukee.
- Lastly, the point total has gone over in seven of the Pacers’ previous eight home games.
Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup
PG Damian Lillard | SG Malik Beasley | PF Jae Crowder | SF Giannis Antetokounmpo | C Brook Lopez
Projected Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup
PG Tyrese Haliburton | SG Bennedict Mathurin | PF Obi Toppin | SF Bruce Brown | C Myles Turner
Free NBA Expert Picks
Through seven games, the Bucks are 5-2 as favorites, 0-0 as underdogs, 0-2 ATS away, and 2-0 over/under away. Meanwhile, the Pacers are 4-2 as favorites, 1-1 as underdogs, 4-2 ATS at home, and 5-1 over/under at home in their first eight contests.
Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Bucks to win, Indiana to cover the spread, and the point total to go under 243. Taking the over is one of the more popular predictions. While the Pacers could very well score over 110 points in this matchup, Milwaukee’s defense makes that outcome less likely.
Pick the Bucks to win! Milwaukee lost 130-111 against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 1. Therefore, there is a chance that Milwaukee could be worse this season defensively. But the Bucks have given Indiana problems in their last five road meetings. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.
More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.
- Barcelona’s Willy Hernangomez reveals he hasn’t ‘felt this much support in all my years in NBA’
- Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 9)
- Will the Celtics regret trading Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies?
- Carmelo Anthony isn’t bothered about not winning a title as he describes toxicity of ‘ring culture’
- Heat guard Tyler Herro (right ankle) out at least 2 weeks
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Clippers Reportedly Offered Terance Mann to Trail Blazers
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Isaac consulted his pastor before standing during national anthem: ‘I’m going to trust God’
-
NBA 1 week ago
Ex-NBA star Joe Smith just found out his wife of 5 years is hot on OnlyFans: ‘That’s f***ed up’
-
Gambling 2 weeks ago
Clay Travis WNBA Offer to Chelsea Gray: High School Boys Team vs. Las Vegas Aces for $1M – Spread and Moneyline Betting Odds