The Chicago Bulls have signed free agent guards Quenton Jackson and Max Heidegger to Exhibit 10 contracts, the team announced Friday. Jackson, 24, went undrafted out of Texas A&M University in 2022.

Although the 6-foot-5 guard signed a deal with the Washington Wizards on Sept. 12, 2022, he was waived a month later and joined the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ NBA G League affiliate.

In 29 appearances with the Go-Go in the 2022-23 G League season, Jackson averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 26.3 minutes per game while shooting 53.8% from the floor, 40% beyond the arc, and 77.8% at the foul line.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Chicago Bulls hold 22nd-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and Brooklyn Nets.

Roster Update: We have signed guards Quenton Jackson and Max Heidegger to Exhibit-10 contracts. pic.twitter.com/eGNVrnJD14 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 8, 2023



In February 2023, Jackson inked a two-way contract with the Wizards. In nine games off the bench of his rookie 2022-23 NBA season, the California native averaged 6.2 points, 1.7 assists, and 15 minutes per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 77.3% at the free throw line.

Furthermore, in Washington’s 114-109 regular-season finale loss to the Houston Rockets on April 9, 2023, the guard recorded career highs of 19 points, five assists, and two steals in 33 minutes as a reserve.

Meanwhile, Max Heidegger went undrafted out of the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2020. Heidegger, 26, spent the first four years of his professional basketball career overseas.

On Sept. 22, 2020, the 6-foot-3 guard signed a contract with Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv of the Israeli Premier League (IPL). On Dec. 5, Heidegger was loaned to the IPL’s Bnei Herzliya. He averaged 18.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Chicago Bulls sign guards Quenton Jackson, Max Heidegger to Exhibit 10 contracts; guard Onuralp Bitim and forwards Justin Lewis and Adama Sanogo occupy the Bulls’ two-way slots.

On July 9, 2021, Heidegger then signed with EWE Baskets Oldenburg of the German Basketball Bundesliga. In 26 games played of the 2021-22 season, he averaged 18.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Although he played for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA Summer League, scoring 12 points in 15 minutes in an 85-83 loss to the Boston Celtics, the guard was never signed by an NBA team for the regular season.

Last August, Heidegger signed with Yukatel Merkezefendi of the Basketball Super League (BSL). In 15 BSL games of the 2022-23 season, he averaged 19.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.

In January 2023, Heidegger also signed with Saski Baskonia of the Liga ACB and the EuroLeague. On July 3, he parted ways with the Spanish club.

Moreover, an Exhibit 10 deal can be converted into a two-way contract before the regular season begins. Guard Onuralp Bitim and forwards Justin Lewis and Adama Sanogo occupy all three of the Chicago Bulls’ two-way slots.

As a matter of fact, one of the three aforementioned players would have to be waived for either player to receive a two-way spot. Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players an NBA team can sign increased from two to three.

Training camp contracts are usually non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the player without taking a cap hit. Not to mention, Quenton Jackson and Max Heidegger will likely spend time with the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s G League affiliate.

After being waived, the player earns between $5,000 to $75,000 if they remain with the NBA team’s G League affiliate for 60 days. Additionally, Chicago Bulls now has 20 players under contract, one away from the offseason max.

NBA Betting Content You May Like