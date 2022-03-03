Bulls vs Hawks Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks will meet at the Phillips Arena on Thursday for an Eastern Conference matchup. This is the fourth and final matchup between these two Eastern Conference teams as the Bulls have a 3-0 record against the Hawks this season. Atlanta is 4-6 in their last 10 games while Chicago is 6-4 in their last 10.

Bulls vs Hawks – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks

📊 Record: Bulls(39-23), Thunder(29-32)

📅 Date: March 3rd, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Phillips Arena

🎲 Odds: Bulls(-4.5), Hawks(+4.5)

Bulls vs Hawks Odds

Atlanta has struggled this season as they’re currently the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference after making the Eastern Conference Finals a season ago. The Bulls have been playing great basketball despite missing a slew of key players due to injury.

Bet Bulls Hawks Play Moneyline -180 +155 Point Spread -4.5(-110) +4.5(-110) Total Points Over 231.5(-110) Under 231.5(-110)

Bulls vs Hawks News

DeMar DeRozan’s streak of 30-plus points on over 50% shooting was ended on Monday against the Miami Heat. DeRozan was breaking Wilt Chamberlin records and is going to look to get back to that same status on Thursday against a below-average Hawks defense.

Atlanta is 1-2 since the All-Star break and worries are starting to set in about this team and if they will even make the playoffs.

Bulls vs Hawks Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Thursday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches considering they will have a night off on Wednesday. Chicago has a many injuries.

Hawks Injuries

Lou Williams day-to-day

Onyeka Okongwu day-to-day

John Collins (foot) out

Bulls Injuries

Lonzo Ball (knee) out

Patrick Williams (wrist) out

Alex Caruso (wrist) out

Bulls vs Hawks Team Preview

The Chicago Bulls should be able to take care of business against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Chicago has had some difficulties beating other teams that are at the top of the Eastern Conference and while Atlanta certainly has the talent to be at the top of the Eastern Conference, they haven’t played well this season so expect Chicago to walk away with this one.

Chicago also already is 3-0 against them, so if they can continue to put the style of basketball. They have for the entire year against this Hawks team, it should be a game that they do win.

Chicago has the 5th best offensive rating in the NBA while Atlanta has the second-best offensive rating in the league. Both teams are below average defensively as Chicago has the 20th ranked defense in the NBA and Atlanta has the 25th ranked defense.

DeMar DeRozan And Crew

DeMar DeRozan’s point streak of scoring 30-plus points and shooting over 50% from the field was finally ended on Monday.

Although DeRozan did not want to lose this streak, it could be a good thing for this Bulls team because he could have been worrying about that instead of going out there and trying to just get a win for his team.

Atlanta, Time To Panic

The Atlanta Hawks just aren’t playing the brand of basketball that anybody expected them to this season as they are currently the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and only one game ahead of the 11th place Washington Wizards. If Atlanta does fall into that 11 seed, they will be eliminated from the playoffs after making the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago.

NBA Betting Trends — Bulls vs Hawks

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Bulls Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 28 have gone UNDER this season.

Chicago is 36-26 ATS this season.

After a loss, Chicago is 13-8-1 ATS.

Hawks Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 28 have gone UNDER this season.

As the home team, Atlanta is 17-14 ATS.

After a loss, Atlanta is 14-17 ATS.

Free NBA Picks — Bulls vs Hawks

For the Chicago Bulls versus the Atlanta Hawks, I’m going to go with DeMar DeRozan to score 30-plus points and Chicago to win outright.

Chicago knows that they need to start beating some teams that have talent otherwise they are not going to be able to achieve what they are looking for and since DeMar DeRozan’s point streak ended on Monday, I expect him to come out with a different type of attitude to try to put this team on his back and get the win.

Atlanta has one of the worst defenses in the NBA and they’re going to have no answer to try to stop DeMar DeRozan.

