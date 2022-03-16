Bulls vs Jazz Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Chicago Bulls are set to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9 EST. This game will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Chicago is going to be coming in with the number four seed in the Eastern Conference at 41-27 while Utah will also be coming in with the number four seed in the Western Conference with a 42-26 record. Both teams are going to be coming in after losing their last game.

Bulls vs Jazz – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz

📊 Record: Buls(41-27), Jazz(42-26)

📅 Date: March 16th, 2022

🕛 Time: 9:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena

🎲 Odds: Jazz(-5.5), Bills(+5.5)

Bulls vs Jazz Odds

This is going to be one of the more interesting games of Wednesday’s NBA slate. Chicago has had a tough time beating top teams in the conference all season long as they have yet to beat any teams that are top four in either the Western or the Eastern Conference.

Bulls vs Jazz Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Bulls Injuries

Zach LaVine probable

Lonzo Ball out

Patrick Williams out

Jazz Injuries

Trent Forrest questionable

Udoka Azubuike out

Bojan Bogdanovic out

Danuel House Jr. out

Bulls vs Jazz Preview

Chicago will travel to Utah on Wednesday for a battle versus the Jazz.

Bulls Looking To Beat A Good Team

If the Chicago Bulls are going to want to prove to people that they can be the team that they think they are, they’re going to have to finally take down a good opponent.

Chicago hasn’t been playing great basketball as of late as they’re going to be coming in only winning four of their last 10 games. They were unable to come away with a victory against a below-average Sacramento Kings team on Monday as they lost 112-103. Zach LaVine led the way in the loss with 27 points.

On the season, Chicago has the 15th rated net rating, the eighth ranked offensive rating, and the 21st rated defensive rating.

Jazz Want To Bounce Back

The Utah Jazz are in an interesting position because they haven’t been as dominant as they usually are in the regular season, but this could be a good thing for this team because they should be able to play their best basketball when it really matters most come playoff time. Utah is going to be coming into this one after a tough loss against arguably the best team in the NBA in the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mike Conley Jr was finally able to get back in rhythm as he finished with 29 points on Monday.

The Utah Jazz currently have the number three rated net rating, the number one rated offensive rating, and the number 14 rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Bulls vs Jazz

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Bulls Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER this season.

37-30-1 ATS this season.

Jazz Trends

31 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

28-38-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Bulls vs Jazz

For this game, I like the Utah Jazz to win outright. When factoring in that Chicago is 0-14 against teams that are top four in each conference, it seems inevitable that they were going to add to that lost total on Wednesday.

Utah is not an easy place to play at which leads me to believe that Chicago has virtually no chance in this one.

