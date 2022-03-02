Cavaliers vs Hornets Preview, NBA odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Charlotte Hornets and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday for an interesting Eastern Conference matchup. This is the final of four matchups between these two Eastern Conference teams as the Cavaliers currently have a 2-1 record against the Hornets this season. Cleveland is 5-5 in their last 10 games while Charlotte is 2-8 in their last 10.

Cavaliers vs Hornets – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets

📊 Record: Cavaliers(36-25), Hornets(30-33)

📅 Date: March 2nd, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

🎲 Odds: Cavs (-180), Hornets(+155)

Cavaliers vs Hornets Odds

Both of these teams are top 10 in the Eastern Conference and currently have a playoff spot, with the Cavs having the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and the Hornets having the 10th seed, the final spot for the play-in game. Charlotte is 33-28-2 ATS while Cleveland is 34-25-2 ATS.

Bet Cavaliers Hornets Play Moneyline -180 +155 Point Spread -4 (-110) +4 (-110) Total Points Over 220.5(120) Under 220.5(110)

Cavaliers vs Hornets News

The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA throughout the past month, and they’re looking to get back on track against a tough Cavaliers team. Cleveland hasn’t been playing great recently, but they have managed to stay afloat and keep a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference.

Cavaliers vs Hornets Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches considering they will have a night off on Tuesday. Darius Garland is going to miss another game for the Cavs on Wednesday and so is newly acquired guard Caris LeVert.

Cavaliers Injuries

– Darius Garland (back) out

– Rajon Rondo (toe) out

– Caris LeVert (sprained right foot) out

– Collin Sexton (knee) out

Hornets Injuries

– James Bouknight day-to-day

– Nick Richards (foot) out

– Jalen McDaniels (ankle) out

– Gordon Hayward (ankle) out

Cavaliers vs Hornets Team Preview

The Hornets and Cavaliers are two of the youngest and most exciting teams in the NBA and they have certainly enjoyed every moment of the season that they have had. Both teams are playing good basketball this year and it’s just the start of their bright future

Cavaliers Without Garland

Cleveland hasn’t been playing great basketball the past few games because of Darius Garland’s injury, but that should change once he does return to the court. They are 1-2 since the All-Star break including a loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Jarrett Allen and company are going to have to figure out how to win without a point guard out there, which they should be able to do.

Hornets Playing Bad Basketball

Charlotte has been one of the worst teams in basketball for the past month and most of it is due to how bad their defense has been. They are also 1-2 since the All-Star break and also has a loss against the Detroit Pistons in overtime.

After their embarrassing loss to the Bucks, they should come out with some fire, but not enough to beat this Cavaliers team.

NBA Betting Trends — Cavaliers vs Hornets

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Cavaliers Trends

– Cleveland is 4-6 ATS in their last 10.

– After a loss, Cleveland is 12-11-1 ATS.

– As home favorites, Cleveland is 10-7-1 ATS.

Hornets Trends

– Charlotte is 2-8 ATS in their last 10.

– 6 of their last 10 games have gone UNDER.

– After a loss, Charlotte is 13-19 ATS.

Free NBA Picks — Cavaliers vs Hornets

For the Cavaliers vs Hornets pick, I’m going to go with the Cavaliers to cover the spread. They haven’t been playing great basketball recently but Charlotte has been one of the worst teams in the NBA for the past month.

Cleveland realizes that if they don’t start playing their basketball they are going to find themselves in a tough situation and they realize that this is a Hornets team that they can beat so they’re going to go out and do exactly what they need to do in order to win this one easy.

