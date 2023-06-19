Home » news » Celtics Are Not Interested In Trading For Deandre Ayton

Celtics are not interested in trading for Deandre Ayton

Boston Celtics are not interested in trading for Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton
USA Today Network

The Boston Celtics are not interested in trading for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, according to sources. This is because of the four-year, $132.93 million contract Ayton signed with the team last July.

“The only tradable players (non-sign-and-trade) left on Phoenix’s roster now are Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, and Cameron Payne (who only makes just over $6 million),” wrote Brian Robb of MassLive.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics hold second-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks show the Denver Nuggets as favorites to repeat.


“The Celtics have no interest in an Ayton deal, per a league source, due to his pricy contract so any scenario that involves Brogdon going to Phoenix now is dead without a third team getting involved,” Rob added.

“Phoenix could involve moving Ayton elsewhere but don’t look for Boston to get involved unless Ayton’s going to a different team. … Would Boston move Brogdon and other assets for Kristaps Porzingis (with Brogdon going to a third team)?”

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics are not pursuing Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, prioritizing Jaylen Brown’s extension

Since Ayton will enter only the second year of his four-year, $132.93 million contract next season, the Celtics cannot afford him. Jayson Tatum is the highest-paid player with Boston. The three-time All-NBA member inked a five-year, $163 million extension with the team in November 2020.

Celtics G.M. Brad Stevens still has to extend Jaylen Brown as well. He’s prioritizing Brown’s supermax extension this offseason. The two-time All-Star is eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million deal. Meanwhile, Ayton is projected to make $32,459,438 next season, $34,005,126 in 2024-25, and $35,550,814 in 2025-26.

Additionally, the Phoenix Suns are expected to shop Ayton across the league this summer. On Sunday, the Washington Wizards finalized a trade to send Bradley Beal to Phoenix for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round draft picks, and a picks swap.


Beal also lifted his no-trade clause to help the Suns. Trading Ayton seems to be the next task on Phoenix’s agenda. Beal, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Deandre Ayton — all four stars have max contracts.

“The first apron is set at $7 million above the luxury-tax level in each season of the CBA (so $169 million for 2023-24), and the second apron is set at $17.5 million above the tax threshold (or $179.5 million),” reported ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

Furthermore, Beal has $207 million remaining on the five-year, $251.02 million max extension he signed with Washington last July. The Celtics were among the teams interested in trading for the 11-year veteran. However, a deal never manifested. If Boston cannot afford Ayton, Beal was definitely off limits.

