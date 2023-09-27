Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens expects center Kristaps Porzingis to participate in the opening training camp practice after undergoing 4-6 weeks of rehab for plantar fasciitis. In August, the 7-foot-3 big man was experiencing pain after workout sessions.

“Kristaps has been running up and down the court the last few days,” Stevens said. “I thought the progression that his trainers there [in Latvia], our trainers here, and everybody came up with to get him back so that he could avoid anything lingering was a key.

“He feels great. I just literally talked to him on the phone on my way here. He said he feels good.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics hold second-shortest odds behind the Denver Nuggets to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat.

BREAKING🚨 Brad Stevens announced today that Malcolm Brogdon AND Kristaps Porzingis will be ready to go for training camp. LETTTTTSSSS GOOOOOO‼️☘️#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/jEOSWCb2wj — Celtics Lead (@CelticsLead) September 27, 2023

“The foot hurts after exercise, I feel almost nothing when walking, it’s a really funny injury,” Porzingis told Sporta Studija in an August interview ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“I have an idea what the origin of the injury might be, but it’s something that builds up over the course of a career and pops out at one point. It got worse during the training process — when it started to hurt, then I couldn’t get rid of the inflammation either.”

As part of a three-team trade in June, the Boston Celtics acquired Porzingis from the Washington Wizards after the All-Star center opted into his $36 million contract for the 2023-24 season.

Furthermore, the Celtics then traded 2022 DPOY Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Boston also sent its 35th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to Washington. The Wizards received Danilo Gallinari, Julian Phillips, and Mike Muscala from the Celtics.

Kristaps Porzingis’ $36.01 million player option for the 2023-24 season is part of the five-year, $158.25 million max contract he signed with the Dallas Mavericks in July 2019.

that jumper’s so smooth 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JyfqndUG7w — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 25, 2023



With the Celtics, he agreed to a two-year, $60 million extension that will keep him in Beantown through the 2025-26 season. The NBA veteran is now under contract for $96 million through the 2025-26 season.

Additionally, in 65 starts with the Wizards in the 2022-23 season, Porzingis averaged career highs of 23.2 points and 32.6 minutes per game. The Latvian hooper shot a career-best 49.8% from the floor. Not to mention, his 62.7% true shooting percentage was also a career best.

Porzingis looks forward to practicing with his new team in training camp.

