Clippers report that star Paul George will be out for at least 2 to 3 weeks due to his latest knee injury

After Clippers’ Paul George left this Tuesday night’s match against Oklahoma City due to a leg injury, his team’s medical staff have announced he will be missing action for at least 2 to 3 weeks until his next reevaluation. 

As his club referred to the swingman’s new sprained right knee this Wednesday, fans are coming to the realization that one of his team’s stars will definintely be sidelined for the remainder of regular season, missing at least the next 7 matches with only 9 left to go before playoffs.

The injury was suffered in the Los Angeles side’s 101-100 loss to the Thunder, as the 32-year-old fell to the floor in pain after being fouled by rival guard Luguentz Dort, only to be helped to the locker room after the harsh play.

“I went up for the rebound, kind of hit his leg,” Dort said. “I didn’t do it on purpose, definitely an accident.”

By that point in the match, George had dropped 18 points, won 7 rebounds and handed out 5 assists. The eight-time NBA All-Star, who is in his 13th NBA season, is averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest for the Clippers this campaign.

