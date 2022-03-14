Clippers vs Cavaliers Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday at 7 EST. Los Angeles is going to be coming into this one at 35-34 on the season while the Cavaliers will be coming in at 38-29. The Clippers will be coming in at 6-4 through their last 10 games while the Cavaliers will be coming in at 3-7.

Clippers vs Cavaliers – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Clippers

📊 Record: Clippers(35-34), Cavaliers(38-29)

📅 Date: March 14th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

🎲 Odds: Cavaliers(-4.5), Clippers(+4.5)

Clippers vs Cavaliers Odds

The Clippers and the Cavaliers will meet at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday. This is going to be an interesting game considering both have not looked good as of late but have the potential to make some noise come playoff time.

Clippers vs Cavaliers Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Monday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Clippers Injuries

Robert Covington questionable

Jason Preston questionable

Paul George out

Normal Powell out

Jay Scrubb out

Kawhi Leonard out

Cavaliers Injuries

Caris LeVert out

Dean Wade day-to-day

Lauri Markkanen day-to-day

Rajon Rondo doubtful

Jarrett Allen out

Collin Sexton out

Clippers vs Cavaliers Preview

Los Angeles will travel to Cleveland on Monday for a battle versus the Cavaliers. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Monday’s game, check out our Clippers vs Cavaliers preview below.

Cavaliers Looking To Turn Bad Streak Around

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to find themselves in a tough situation if they do not sort this thing out. They’re only one game ahead of being in the play-in game as they lead the Toronto Raptors by just one game. If Cleveland does not figure this thing out sooner rather than later, they’re not going to be able to have the postseason that they were hoping for.

The Cavaliers have looked great all season but just haven’t been able to get the job done as of late. In the Cavaliers’ most recent game, they were only able to score 91 points against a below-average Chicago Bulls defense. Darius Garland led the way with 25 points.

On the season, the Cavaliers have the eighth rated net rating, the 22nd rated offensive rating, and the fourth rated defensive rating.

Clippers Looking To Build Momentum

The Los Angeles Clippers are in a similar spot to the Cleveland Cavaliers in terms of them not playing well as of late and find themselves in an interesting position. However, Los Angeles should be able to make the playoffs considering that they have a 7 game lead over the tenth place New Orleans Pelicans. Many of the reasons why the Clippers have not been able to find much success as of late is due to injuries, but they have still been able to stay afloat and that is impressive nonetheless.

The Clippers are going to be coming into this one after a disappointing 112-106 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Reggie Jackson led the way with 24 points in that contest.

Los Angeles will be coming in with the 19th rated net rating, the 27th ranked offensive rating, and the seventh-ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Clippers vs Cavaliers

Cavaliers Trends

26 games have gone OVER and 39 have gone UNDER this season.

37-27-3 ATS this season.

Clippers Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 37 have gone UNDER this season.

35-34-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Clippers vs Cavaliers

For this game, I like the Los Angeles Clippers to win outright. The Cleveland Cavaliers have just not been playing great basketball as of late and although the Clippers have also had their struggles throughout the past few weeks, I do think that Los Angeles is going to be able to get back on track and take care of this Cavaliers team.

This should be one of the more interesting games of the NBA slate on Monday. I do think that this can go either way, but I like the Clippers to win outright.

