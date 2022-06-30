Deandre Ayton Next Team Odds, Pistons’ Odds Increase by 25%

Deandre Ayton is a restricted free agent with the Suns, and the Pistons’ odds have increased by 25% to complete a sign-and-trade with the center; Deandre Ayton next team odds are here. According to the BetOnline sportsbook, the Pistons currently have the best odds (+150) of signing the fifth-year player.

Ayston could still re-sign with the Suns, but the odds of that scenario occurring are unlikely at this point. Next, the Raptors have the second-best odds (+250) of signing the center, followed by the Pacers (+350), Trail Blazers (+600) and Spurs (+700). Continue scrolling to view the full Deandre Ayton next team odds list.

Deandre Ayton Next Team Odds for the 2022-23 NBA season

Did the BetOnline oddsmakers get this one correct? The Nets have the ninth-best odds (+900) of acquiring Ayton. Per multiple sources, the Nets are interested in a sign-and-trade for the center. In return, the Suns would receive Joe Harris. In a total of 58 games played in the 2021-22 season, Ayton averaged 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Last offseason, the center tried working out a long-term deal with the Suns, but neither side could come to terms. Ayton made $12,632,950 in the 2021-22 season. And he is still asking for a max contract. While he didn’t play a full season this past season, Ayston still ranked 10th in rebounds and fourth in effective field goal percentage (63%). Not to mention, with a defensive rating of 105.2, he ranked sixth in the NBA. The full Deandre Ayton next team odds list is below.

NBA Team Odds Play Detroit Pistons +150 Toronto Raptors +250 Indiana Pacers +350 Portland Trail Blazers +600 San Antonio Spurs +700 Orlando Magic +800 Chicago Bulls +800 Oklahoma City Thunder +900 Brooklyn Nets +1000 Boston Celtics +1000 Miami Heat +1200

The Pistons remain the favorite to sign Deandre Ayton

Contrary to a few NBA rumors right now, the Pistons are still in the hunt to complete a sign-and-trade for Ayton. After trading for Nerlens Noel with the Knicks, the Pistons front office must know something that NBA analysts are overlooking. In addition to Noel, Detroit also has Luka Garza, Kelly Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart. At least one of these other three players could get dropped this offseason.

Though, Olynyk signed a three-year, $37 million contract with the organization on Aug. 6, 2021. Likewise, Stewart exercised his $3,433,320 team option with Detroit for the 2022-23 season on Oct. 5, 2021. It sounds like both players are here to stay for a little while longer. That leaves Garza out of the picture.

Furthermore, the Pistons could really use Ayton’s rebounding abilities. The team ranked 25th in total rebounds last season, averaging 50.9 rebounds per game. Detroit also averaged 4.8 blocks per game, ranking 14th overall in the NBA. Alongside Stewart, Ayton would help improve the Pistons’ defense in the paint. That was one of their biggest struggles in the 2021-22 season. The Pistons’ odds of signing him speaks volumes.

A potential sign-and-trade with the Nets makes sense

On the other hand, it would come as no surprise if the Nets worked out a sign-and-trade to acquire Deandre Ayton. Brooklyn’s roster has two centers listed: LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton. Regarding Aldridge, it is unknown how much longer he can play. The center turns 37 in July.

He retired two weeks after signing with Brooklyn last year due to irregular heartbeats. Of course, then he returned for the 2021-22 season after he was medically cleared to play. Day’Ron Sharpe is 6’11” and weighs 265 lbs. Sharpe could potentially serve as a viable center. But that move might not be on the agenda for head coach Steve Nash.

As for Nic Claxton, the center appeared in only 47 games last season. He averaged 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and almost 1.0 assist per game. He has not been able to play a full season. Claxton got selected 31st overall by the Nets in the 2019 NBA Draft. Therefore, Deandre Ayton would fit in nicely in Brooklyn.

