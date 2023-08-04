On Tuesday, Derrick White appeared on ESPN’s “NBA Today” to share with Malika Andrews his excitement for his new role as starting point guard with the Boston Celtics, and he’s also interested in signing an extension with the Eastern Conference contender ahead of the 2023-24 season.

“I love being here in Boston. It would be cool to get an extension,” White said. “We’ll see what happens during that window, but I’ve loved my time in Boston so far and my focus right now is just on the season. … “I mean, Boston’s a title town. That’s what they expect from us, that’s what they want from us each and every year.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics hold second-shortest odds behind the Denver Nuggets to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

Derrick White on NBA Today "I love being in Boston, to get an extension done (in September) would be cool"



“Obviously we’ve been right there the last couple years and it’s just little things each and every year that gotta do a better job of in the playoffs, and it starts from Day 1,” White added. “We just gotta continue to put together good days, and I like our chances next year.”

In July, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla named White his starting point guard for the 2023-24 season. “Derrick will be our starting point guard, and he will be one of our starting guards,” Mazzulla said.

“We have the ability to play in different ways. We have the ability to play small and play big, so with some of the changes that we’ve made, so it opens up a lot of opportunities for Derrick, Payton [Pritchard], and Malcolm [Brogdon].”

Derrick White is entering the third year of the four-year, $73 million extension he signed with the San Antonio Spurs in December 2020, and the six-year veteran is eligible for an extension in September. He is slated to make $18,107,143 in 2023-24 and $19,321,429 in 2024-25.

White made 70 starts in 82 appearances with the Celtics in the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 28.3 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 46.2% from the floor and 38.1% beyond the arc. He received his first NBA All-Defensive Second-Team selection last season.

In Boston’s 127-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 10, the Colorado native recorded a career-high 33 points, three boards, 10 assists, one steal, and three blocks in 37 minutes as a starter. White finished 12-of-19 (63.2%) shooting from the field and 8-of-14 (57.1%) from 3-point range as well.

On Feb. 13, the Celtics guard was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 24.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists as a starter in place of injured starter Marcus Smart.

Celtics upcoming potential/already signed extensions: ➼ 2024-25:

– Jaylen Brown starts 5yr/$304M extension

– Kristaps Porzingis starts 2yr/$60M extension ➼ 2025-26:

– Jayson Tatum eligible for 5yr/$320M contract

– Derrick White eligible to start 3yr/$85M extension Wow. pic.twitter.com/RfldS4b6jI — HOOPS EMPIRE (@HoopsEmpire_) August 2, 2023



Smart, 29, was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team trade in June. The Celtics received 7-foot-3 big man Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards after he opted into his $36 million contract for 2023-24. Boston then sent its 35th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to Washington.

Additionally, the Wizards also acquired Danilo Gallinari, Julian Philips, and Mike Muscala from Boston. Of course, the Memphis Grizzlies sent their 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to the Celtics for Smart.

During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Derrick White became the first player in NBA history to score 200 or more points on 50-45-95% shooting splits in a single postseason.

