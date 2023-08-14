Former Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris believes Nikola Jokic was not as interested in winning MVP last season. “He didn’t really wanna win that MVP this year,” said the nine-year veteran on the Club 520 Podcast. “Once they started talking about all the other stuff – the different narratives – he was just like, I’m cool, I’m straight.

“They put Joel Embiid first, and then I feel like that took pressure off Denver as a team in general. Just playing with him, he’s so selfless. Everybody can see it on a bigger stage. That s–t was fun. He makes that s–t easier for everybody. He cold. I don’t know what else to say.”

Gary “Gary Harris” Harris and Jeff Teague discuss Nikola Jokic. “He didn’t really wanna win that MVP this year. Once they started talking about all the other stuff – the different narratives – he was just like, I’m cool, I’m straight.” pic.twitter.com/q8V0Cx2E3y — n i k o l a e s t h e t i c (@nikolaesthetic) August 14, 2023



Gary Harris, 28, was selected 19th overall by the Nuggets in the 2014 NBA Draft, 22 spots ahead of Nikola Jokic. In 69 starts of the 2022-23 season, Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, a career-high 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 33.7 minutes per game. The eight-year veteran also shot a career-best 63.2% from the floor and 38.3% beyond the arc.

The five-time All-NBA member was selected 41st overall by the Nuggets in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft. He passed Dennis Johnson, who was drafted 29th overall in 1979. Joker became only the third second-round pick to win Finals MVP, joining Willis Reed and Johnson.

Jokic, 28, led the NBA last season in true shooting percentage (70.1%), player efficiency rating (31.5), win shares (14.9), box plus/minus (13), value over replacement player (8.8), and triple-doubles (29).

Furthermore, Jokic could have become the first player since Larry Bird (1984-86) to win three straight MVP awards. While the Nuggets center was MVP runner-up in the 2022-23 season, the five-time All-Star went on to win his first NBA Finals MVP and NBA championship. During the offseason, he also won Best NBA Player at the 2023 ESPYS.

The two-time MVP joined Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players born overseas to win Finals MVP.

In 20 appearances of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Jokic averaged 30 points, 13.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 block, and 39.4 minutes per game. He also shot 54.8% from the floor and 46.1% beyond the arc.

Jokic is the first player in NBA history to lead the NBA in points (600), rebounds (269), and assists (190) in a single postseason.

If Gary Harris is right, it was the perfect time for Nikola Jokic to win his first NBA championship last season.

