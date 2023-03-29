College Basketball
Examining Wisconsin Basketball Coach Greg Gard’s Contract and Buyout Amid Fan Calls for Dismissal
Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard has found himself in the crosshairs after another disappointing season. Since taking over as head coach in 2015, Gard led the Badgers to two Sweet Sixteen appearances in his first two seasons. However, in the last six seasons, he has managed just two NCAA tournament wins. The recent loss to North Texas in the NIT Final Four has left fans calling for his dismissal. As the clamor for Gard’s firing grows louder, it’s important to examine his contract, salary, and buyout situation.
Greg Gard’s Contract and Salary
Wisconsin fans are not happy. After years of mediocrity, and a disappointing loss to North Texas in the NIT Final Four, Badger fans are calling for Greg Gard’s head. They want him gone yesterday, but is that the direction the Wisconsin college basketball program should head?
Fire Greg Gard!
An absolute choke job by Wisconsin.
13 points in the second half?!? One of the worst offensive performances in recent CBB history.
The UNDER 115 and North Texas -1.5 both hit. Remarkable.
— Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) March 29, 2023
In 2022, Gard signed a new five-year deal, tying him to Wisconsin through the 2026-27 season. According to USA Today, his salary for the 2022-23 season stands at $3.55 million.
Additionally, Gard can earn up to $500,000 in incentives, including performance-based bonuses for conference championships, NCAA tournament appearances, and academic achievements of his players.
Greg Gard’s Buyout
The financial obstacle to parting ways with Gard lies in his buyout, which is a whopping $12 million. Buyouts exist to protect coaches from being abruptly dismissed without compensation and ensure a school’s financial commitment to a coach, and with this one being this big, it certainly accomplishes its goal.
Gard’s buyout is particularly high due to the recent contract extension. This means that Wisconsin would need to pay $12 million to sever ties with Gard, a decision that would impact both the university’s finances and the coach’s future.
Badgers’ Options
There are pros and cons to firing Gard. On one hand, it could reinvigorate the program and bring in new talent. A fresh start might be just what the team needs to rediscover its winning ways. On the other hand, the financial burden of Gard’s buyout and the potential instability that a coaching change could bring are significant factors to consider.
In an era of instant gratification, it’s easy to understand why fans are eager to move on from a coach who hasn’t met their expectations. However, the financial implications of such a decision are far-reaching and cannot be taken lightly.
As the Badgers’ faithful continue to voice their frustrations, it remains to be seen if the university will bite the bullet and make a change or stick with Gard in hopes of a turnaround.
In the meantime, Greg Gard’s contract, salary, and buyout will continue to be scrutinized by fans and the media alike. Whether the Badgers part ways with their embattled coach or stand by him, the pressure is on for Wisconsin basketball to return to its winning ways.
