Former Mavericks guard Tyrell Terry announces his retirement

Tyrell Terry was selected 31st overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2020 NBA Draft, and the Stanford product has now announced his retirement in a tweet, citing mental health reasons.

“This message is a very difficult one to share and an emotional one to write,” said the 22-year-old. “Today I decided to let go of the game that has formed a large part of my identity. Something that has guided my path since I took my first steps…”

Tyrell Terry, Mavs’ No. 31 overall draft pick in 2020, just announced his retirement from basketball, citing “the darkest times of my life” and “the anxiety this sport has caused me.” pic.twitter.com/1Spw5iGQ9y — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) December 15, 2022

“While I have achieved amazing accomplishments, created unforgettable memories, and made lifelong friends… I’ve also experienced the darkest times of my life,” added Terry.

“To the point where instead of building me up, it began to destroy me… This is just a brief description of the anxiety this sport has caused me, and while I’m grateful for every door it has opened for me, I can’t continue this fight any longer for something I have fallen out of love with…

“I am externally grateful to those who have believed in me and apologize to those that I have let down. But I’m headed down a different path now, one that will hopefully lead to happiness and being able to love myself again…”

Terry appeared in 11 games off the bench with the Mavericks during his rookie 2020-21 season. However, the guard did not receive much playing time. He averaged only 5.1 minutes per game with Dallas.

Additionally, the guard played with the Memphis Hustle, the Memphis Grizzlies’ G League affiliate. In the 2020-21 season, in 13 starts, Terry averaged 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 42.4% from the field and 33.9% from downtown.

In October 2021, the Mavericks waived him. Two months later, Terry signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies. The second-year player appeared in two games off the bench with Memphis, but the guard logged just 1.5 minutes per game.

The Knicks interviewed Tyrell Terry pre-draft 2020 and were reportedly interested; gifted shooter who apparently “broke a record” on an IQ test administered by at least one team. Mavs picked him at 31 & he played with Jalen Brunson… https://t.co/LrdsprJPdx — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 15, 2022

Of course, Terry then signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies in January. While with the Hustle last season, the guard averaged 12.1 points, 2.7 boards, and 3.4 assists in 16 appearances.

During the offseason, Memphis waived him. Leading into the 2022-23 season, not one NBA team was interested in signing the young player. Not even the Mavericks were willing to offer him a second chance.

Moreover, in Terry’s freshman 2019-20 season at Stanford, he recorded 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in 31 starts. He finished 44.1% shooting from the floor and 40.8% beyond the arc. The guard was selected to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.