Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about his future with the Milwaukee Bucks during Wednesday’s edition of Bleav’s “48 Minutes” podcast. The seven-time All-Star was blunt.

“As long as we play and we approach the game the right way every single day, and we sacrifice for the common goal, I can see myself being a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career,” Antetokounmpo said.

“But the moment I feel like people are not as committed as I am to get that golden thing in the back, I am not. I am a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I am a winner.

“I want to win. And I have to do whatever it takes to win, and if there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy, I have to take that situation.”

“I’m a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I’m a winner. … If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O’Brien I have to take that better situation.” Giannis on his future with the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/XzucRXtmOv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 13, 2023



In August, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks were named as potential destinations for Antetokounmpo if he ever decided to ask for a trade or declines his 2025-26 player option worth $51.93 million.

Furthermore, the two-time MVP signed a five-year, $228.2 million contract extension with the Bucks in December 2020. His multi-year deal includes a 15% trade kicker.

Prior to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Antetokounmpo told the New York Times his plans to win another championship and to make sure the Bucks are willing to go all-in before considering an extension in Milwaukee.

Would Antetokounmpo consider leaving the Badger State? It’s not out of the question.

“The Lakers and the Knicks are already being mentioned as franchises presumed to interest Antetokounmpo down the road if he does decide to move on from Milwaukee, which just made a slew of moves (re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez and replacing Mike Budenholzer as coach with Adrian Griffin) to try to appease its face of the franchise,” wrote NBA insider Marc Stein.

Antetokounmpo earned $42.49 million last season and is slated to make $45.64 million in 2023-24. He becomes eligible for a three-year, $173 million extension on Sept. 22. The 2021 NBA champ has spent his entire 10-year career with Milwaukee.

Additionally, the five-time All-Defensive member appeared in 63 games with the Bucks in the 2022-23 season, averaging a career-high 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

Back at it again with my guys 😃🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BKiaOUX8df — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) September 13, 2023



In Milwaukee’s 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Jan. 3, 2023, the forward scored a career-high 55 points in 37 minutes of action. He finished 20-of-33 (60.6%) shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the foul line.

Last season, the Greek superstar led the NBA in free throw attempts (772) and usage percentage (38.8%). Plus, the wing finished fifth in points (1,959), ninth in total rebounds (742), seventh in free throws (498), 11th in defensive win shares (3.7), third in defensive box plus/minus (2.7), and second in defensive rating (107.8).

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only player in 2022-23 to be named unanimous All-NBA First Team. He also became the first player over the last 50 years to receive this honor by a unanimous vote in five straight seasons. The forward received all 100 first-place votes.

