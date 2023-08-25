Giannis Antetokounmpo Uncertain of Potential Extension

The Milwaukee Bucks may have to do some soul searching for their distant future. When asked if he would sign an extension, Giannis Antetokounmpo said he will not sign a three-year, $173 million extension. Here is exactly what the former MVP had to say:

“The real question’s not going to be this year — numbers-wise it doesn’t make sense,” Antetokounmpo said. “But next year, next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don’t know.”

On top of this, he also had this to say:

“I would not be the best version of myself if I don’t know that everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don’t feel that, I’m not signing.”

If Giannis does decide to part ways with the Bucks, there are a few contenders who he may be interested joining.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Uncertain of Extension Until the Year of 2024

What Teams Could be on his Short List?

It is tough to decide which teams could be on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s radar. One team that has been sparsely mentioned in connection with the Greek Freak is the defending champion, Denver Nuggets. Considering the relationship between he and Nikola Jokic, this is not as far-fetched as one would think. Another team could be the Golden State Warriors. Many have said they are at the end of their dynasty. As a result, bringing in Antetokounmpo would be just what the doctor ordered.

Finally, the Dallas Mavericks are a dark horse team to consider. Much like Jokic, Giannis and Luka Doncic share an international connection. Despite retaining Kyrie Irving, many still think the Mavericks need more reinforcements. Not to mention, this would help keep Doncic happy. While Giannis could still stay in Milwaukee, these three teams could be in the running for arguably the best player in the world.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Insane Career So Far

At this point, Giannis has solidified himself as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. His resume already surpasses many of the greats. So far, he has made seven All-Star appearances, won one title with a Finals MVP, won a Most Improved Player of the Year, won two MVP’s, and is a former Defensive Player of the Year. If he does leave the Bucks, they have to be happy what he provide them over the years. However, there is still a good chance he remains with Milwaukee, so there is no need for Bucks fans to fret right now.

NBA Betting Content You May Like