Gonzaga vs San Diego College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s WCC college basketball matchup, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are taking on the San Diego Toreros at the Jenny Craig Pavilion. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Gonzaga vs San Diego prediction for the game today.

Gonzaga vs San Diego Game Info

No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-2, 6-0 WCC) vs. San Diego Toreros (13-9, 6-3 WCC)

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 9 PM ET

Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion — San Diego, CA

Coverage: ESPN2

Gonzaga vs San Diego College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: GONZ: (-4000) | USD: (+1500)

Point Spread: GONZ: -22 (-110) | USD: +22 (-110)

Total: 150.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Gonzaga vs San Diego College Basketball Betting Preview

Gonzaga has won 10 straight games but it’s hard to put too much stock seeing their opposition. Outside of a home win over then #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders, the best team Gonzaga has played in that stretch is arguably unranked BYU. It’s hard to place much blame on the Bulldogs however as this has been the story of the WCC for over a decade. Gonzaga’s offense has been on another level this season, averaging over 90 points per game. Their defense isn’t elite, but is still solid and gives up just under 66 points per game.

San Diego has made an unexpected run in the WCC to this point and currently sit in third place in the conference. They are currently just a half-game behind St. Mary’s for second place, and a game and a half behind Gonzaga for the lead. Their defense has been the main reason for their success as they give up under 64 points per game. They are also a decent rebounding team, grabbing just under 38 boards per game. Coming into tonight’s matchup winners of three of their last four, San Diego should feel good and knows they have nothing to lose, making them more dangerous than they otherwise would be.

Gonzaga vs San Diego College Basketball Betting Trends

Gonzaga is 6-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last 9 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Gonzaga’s last 7 games.

The OVER is 10-3 in Gonzaga’s last 13 WCC games.

San Diego is 6-0 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games..

The OVER is 4-1 in San Diego’s last 5 games.

Gonzaga vs San Diego Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

While Gonzaga’s defense hasn’t exactly been a liability this season, they have given up a lot of points on numerous occasions. San Diego has a solid offense as well so a matchup with the Bulldogs should see them score over 70 points pretty easily. With Gonzaga scoring over 90 points per game, both teams hitting their averages or just above should result in about 160 total points being scored.

With the over/under line where it currently is, it almost seems too good to be true. Gonzaga could always put in a great defensive performance, but even when they do, their pace of play allows their opponents to get up a lot more shots than they do otherwise. The shots should be there and unless there is a lid on the rim, the over should hit.

Our college basketball betting Gonzaga vs San Diego prediction tonight will be Over HITS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Gonzaga a 94.6% chance to win.

Pick: Over 150.5

