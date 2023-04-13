Main Page
Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. projected to win Defensive Player of the Year
Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. is the projected winner of this season’s NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. The 6-foot-11 standout is expected to win over Milwaukee Bucks veteran Brook Lopez and Brooklyn Nets rising star Nic Claxton. Jackson, 23, was selected fourth overall by Memphis in the 2018 NBA Draft.
The All-Star center led the NBA in blocks last season. At the beginning of this past regular season, Jackon ranked fourth in blocks despite appearing in 10 fewer games than all other players in the top 10. Through 22 outings, Jackson recorded 66 blocks, trailing only Lopez (98), Claxton (88), and Myles Turner (73).
At the beginning of this past regular season, Jackon ranked fourth in blocks despite appearing in 10 fewer games than all other players in the top 10. Through 22 outings, Jackson recorded 66 blocks, trailing only Lopez (98), Claxton (88), and Myles Turner (73).
Jaren Jackson Jr. is the 2022-23 blocks leader!
— Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) April 10, 2023
Based on 63 starts, Jackson averaged career highs of 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, a league-best 3.0 blocks, and 6.6 field goals per game. Along with logging 1.0 assist, 1.0 steal, and 28.4 minutes per contest, the Grizzlies center shot 50.6% from the floor and 35.5% beyond the arc.
The Michigan State product led the NBA in blocks per game, defensive rating (105.3), and block percentage (9.6%). Jackson also finished second in blocks (189), ninth in defensive win shares (3.8), and eighth in defensive box plus/minus (2.0).
Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. is the projected winner for this season’s NBA Defensive Player of the Year award
In Memphis’ 128-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 12, the center posted a career high eight blocks in less than 24 minutes as a starter. Jackson could become only the third player to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year while averaging less than 30 minutes per game.
Additionally, the Grizzlies star could become the first player since Marcus Camby with the Denver Nuggets in 2007 to win the award after averaging three or more blocks per game. Rudy Gobert never won DPOY at the big three mark in any of his three award-winning seasons.
"I would back myself all day. The leap I've been able to do since last year… It shows a lot. I had less time to do it and I make the most of it each time I was out there."
🗣 Jaren Jackson Jr. on why he deserves the Defensive Player of the Year Award.pic.twitter.com/roiaPTEDMS
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 7, 2023
In the 1984-85 season, Mark Eaton with the Utah Jazz averaged 5.6 blocks per game, the most by a DPOY winner in NBA history. Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart won the award last season after averaging less than a block per game.
Furthermore, in the Grizzlies’ 138-131 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Apr. 5, Jackson scored a season-high 40 points in 41 minutes as a starter. He finished 13-of-28 (46.4%) shooting from the field and knocked down three 3-pointers.
