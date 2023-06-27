The Memphis Grizzlies are exercising Xavier Tillman’s $1.93 million team option for the 2023-24 season. This is part of the four-year, $6 million contract he signed with the team in November 2020. The Grizzlies are $25 million below the luxury tax with 14 players.

Tillman, 24, was selected 35th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 forward/center was then traded to Memphis. He’s spent his last three seasons with the Western Conference contender.

The @memgrizz today announced the team exercised its 2023-24 contract option on Xavier Tillman Sr. pic.twitter.com/COwROMWbYU — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) June 26, 2023



In 59 appearances of Tillman’s rookie 2020-21 season, the forward/center averaged 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 18.4 minutes per game. The Michigan State product also shot 55.9% from the floor, 33.8% beyond the arc, and 64.2% at the foul line.

Of course, in 53 games with the Grizzlies of the 2021-22 season, Tillman averaged 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.2 minutes per game. He finished 45.4% shooting from the field and a career-high 64.8% at the free throw line.

Memphis Grizzlies exercise Xavier Tillman’s $1.93 million club option for the 2023-24 season; Tillman’s precise cap hit for next season is $1,930,681

Additionally, Xavier Tillman made 29 starts in 61 appearances in the 2022-23 season. The Michigan native averaged career highs of 7.0 points, 5.0 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steal, and 19.3 minutes per game. Plus, he shot a career-best 61.4% from the floor.

In the Grizzlies’ 113-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Mar. 28, the wing/center scored a career-high 20 points in 36 minutes as a starter. Tillman grabbed nine rebounds while shooting 10-of-12 (83.3%) from the field as well.

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Tillman averaged playoff-series highs of 8.7 points, 8.0 boards, 3.2 assists, and 30.6 minutes per game against the Lakers.

In Memphis’ 103-93 series-tying victory over the Lakers in Game 2, the former Spartan recorded playoff highs of 22 points and 13 rebounds in 32 minutes of action. “You couldn’t write this, bro,” Tillman said after the win. “It’s humbling.

“It lets me know that no matter what I’m going through, it always pasts.” Although Tillman is listed at 6-foot-8, the forward/center still helped the Grizzlies hold the 6-10 Anthony Davis to 4-of-14 (28.6%) shooting in Game 2.

