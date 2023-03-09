Grizzlies’ Steven Adams to miss remainder of regular season

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams will miss the remainder of regular season, the team announced on Thursday. The 6-foot-11 big man received a stem cell injection in his injured right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, per sources.

On Jan. 22, Adams injured the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in Memphis’ 112-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The 10-year veteran has remained out since then. There is no clear timetable for his return.

The Grizzlies announced Steven Adams got a stem cell injection in his injured knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks — meaning he’ll miss the remainder of the regular season, at minimum. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 9, 2023

Through 42 starts this season, Adams averaged 8.6 points, a career-high 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 27 minutes per game. The Big Kiwi shot 59.7% from the floor and a career-low 36.4% at the foul line.

In the Grizzlies’ 118-108 win over the Sacramento Kings on New Year’s Day, the center logged 11 points and grabbed a career-high-tying 23 boards in 35 minutes of action. Plus, he shot 5-of-12 (41.7%) from the field.

During the regular season, Memphis finished 28-14 in games played with Adams. However, without the Pittsburgh product, the team has gone 10-12 so far this season. Below .500 is disappointing. For another point to note, Ja Morant was suspended for at least two games for flashing a gun at a strip club on an Instagram Live video over the weekend.

At a players-only meeting after the incident, Adams advocated for better discipline during road trips. He wants his teammate to receive help. “I’m told those in the room when Steven Adams spoke about, they knew exactly who he was directing this to,” said Shams Charania of The Athletic. “It was no one other than Ja Morant.”

REPORT: The Grizzlies held a players-only meeting to discuss off the court road discipline with Steven Adams leading the charge, per @ShamsCharania. After the meeting, Ja Morant still went out to party at the club which led to the gun incident. pic.twitter.com/qCr4xJfNUF — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 6, 2023

“The NBA isn’t starting an investigation into the situation because their last investigation from Ja never stopped,” reported ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “They’re concerned, and they have been doing background information and gathering information even more than normal over the last few weeks trying to understand what’s going on here.”

While the Grizzlies and Kings are currently tied with the same record (38-26) in the Western Conference standings, Memphis will struggle to remain competitive without Morant. Needless to say, their playoff success depends entirely on the two-time All-Star. For rebounding and rim protection, Steven Adams is just as important as Morant.

Memphis trails the top-seeded Denver Nuggets by seven games. Though, there are only 18 games left of the regular season. If Morant can stay out of trouble, the Grizzlies will be a top contender in the playoffs. This applies especially if Adams can return. In December, the team won seven straight contests. Memphis can work around Brandon Clarke’s season-ending ACL tear.

