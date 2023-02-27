Guard Michael Carter-Williams becomes the oldest player in the Orlando roster after signing a 2-year deal

Once a former Rookie Of The Year in 2014, today Michael Carter-Williams has signed his return to Orlando on a two-year deal only to become the oldest player in the Magic roster.

The contract, that also has a team option, has the intention to add the former free agent to the backcourt to help in the team’s race for a chance in the Play-In tournament.

We have signed free agent guard @mcarterwilliams.https://t.co/qadcp1vXAO — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 26, 2023

Especially after this weekend’s defeat against the Indiana Pacers, it is expected that the 31-year-old can bring some experience to this very young Orlando roster. In fact, Carter-Williams is now the only player in the Florida side to be older than 30 year of age.

After Terrence Ross was traded for the Phoenix Suns, it is hoped that the new signing comes to play in his position as guard to lead the Magic. Back in 2019, the player began his first run in Orlando, and after three campaigns he was able to average 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal in 88 matches in total.

An example of his past as a Magic player, was his emotional performance from the franchise’s last playoff run in the 2018/19 tournament, even as they lost to the Raptors, who were crowned champions that year.

To be exact, he should be mostly remembered for his exhibition in that Game 1 against Toronto, when he was strucked by a rival, only to be left with a bloody nose and no call on his favor. The player proceded to yell at the officials, demanding a punishment. Carter-William’s warrior attitude that night inspired the Magic to win that contest.

Check out the actions from that historic night in Florida, which would result in their only victory in that series against the Raptors:

Orlando’s latest chess moves prove they are out to get a place in the Play-In

The latest moves of adding Carter-Williams and sending a young Caleb Houstan to their G-League affiliate squad, just means they are not only in the business of developing future prospects this campaign, and actually are concentrating on going full-throttle to try and qualify for the Play-In.

Let’s not forget the Florida team has the one of the worst records (25-36) in the league this season, as they stand 13th in the Eastern Conference’s standings, only in front of the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons. A few of our favorite sport betting sites believe the Magic only possess the 26th (+30,000) best odds to actually qualify for playoffs and win this year’s Finals.

As it will be hard to see players like Gary Harris, Cole Anthony or Jalen Suggs having considerable minutes on court for Orlando, we expect Michael Carter-Williams to become a regular rotation asset in this last stretch of the season.

Also, his past experience as a Rookie of the Year almost ten years ago will be a great guide for 20-year-old Paolo Banchero, who is the front-runner for this year’s award and has derailed from his best version during this last month. And well, if the Magic camp keeps getting hit with injuries as they have this championship, no doubt Carter-Williams will come in handy.