Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young extended his streak of five-or-more assists to 123 straight games in Tuesday night’s 128-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. His assists record dates back to Jan. 26, 2022.

Young has logged at least five dimes in 93% of his career regular-season outings (343 of 369 games). However, the two-time All-Star guard was held to a season-low 13 points against Cleveland.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Atlanta Hawks hold 17th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks show better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks.

Trae Young has extended his streak of five-or-more assists to 123 straight games (since 1/26/22). Young has dished out at least five dimes in 93% of his career regular season outings (343 of 369 games). — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) November 29, 2023



In Atlanta’s loss to the Cavs, Young also recorded one rebound, 10 assists, and one steal in 33 minutes of action. He finished 3-of-14 (21.4%) shooting from the floor, 2-of-8 (25%) beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 (83.3%) at the foul line.

De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 points apiece for the Hawks. Hunter stayed in despite dislocating his right pinky for the second time this season.

Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young scores a season-low 13 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, extends assists streak to 123 games

Facing a 20-point deficit, Hawks coach Quin Snyder pulled his starters with 3:54 left.

“His 3-point shooting is a big part of his game,” Snyder said of Trae Young in a recent interview. “You know, he had a lot going on, he had a baby, but he has been really committed to running the team in a way that we are attacking collectively.

“He is beginning to really find the windows during the course of the game where he is recognizing when he is open, and he is not hesitating.

Leaders in clutch points: Damian Lillard – 65

Mikal Bridges – 51

Stephen Curry – 48

LeBron James – 45

Trae Young – 44

Tyrese Haliburton – 39

Kevin Durant – 38

DeMar DeRozan – 36

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 32

Jerami Grant – 31

Kyrie Irving – 31

Luka Doncic – 31

Malik Monk – 31 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 29, 2023

“I think that is reflecting in his 3-point shooting, and if he is taking those shots and even if he is not making them, I have confidence in him that they are going to go in and it does a lot of other things on the court that set up other parts of his game that involve people and I think that is a big thing for him.”

Through 16 starts of the 2023-24 season, Young is averaging 25.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and career highs of 10.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 35.8 minutes per game. Though, he’s shooting a career-low 39.3% from the floor.

If it’s any consolation, at least Young isn’t leading the NBA in turnovers this season. He ranks third with 62. Plus, the Hawks guard is 13th in points (410), second in assists (166), 11th in steals (25), and third in free throws (126).

In Atlanta’s 116-114 loss to the Knicks on Nov. 15, the six-year veteran posted 15 points, one rebound, a season-high 17 assists, and two steals in 35 minutes played. Young shot 4-of-12 (33.3%) from the field.