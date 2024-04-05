Heat Guard Tyler Herro (Foot) Could Return Against Rockets

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro has not played since Feb. 23 because of a right foot injury, but there is optimism that the fifth-year guard will play Friday night at the Houston Rockets.

Herro, 24, traveled with the Heat to Houston following Thursday night’s 109-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Kaseya Center. Miami begins its final three-game road trip of the regular season at Houston.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Heat have 13th-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Sixers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

There is optimism Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – out since Feb. 23 with a foot injury – could return to the lineup on Friday vs. the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Herro traveled on team’s three-game trip to Houston, Indiana and Atlanta. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 5, 2024

Herro missed his 20th straight game on Thursday. During his absence, he also suffered a hyperextended left knee, which he has since recovered from. However, right foot medial tendinitis has kept him sidelined.

Prior to his injury, Herro was averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, a career-high 4.4 assists, and 33.6 minutes per game while shooting 43.7% from the field, 39.9% from 3-point range, and 83.5% at the foul line.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (foot) is questionable on the injury report ahead of Houston Rockets game

In Miami’s 122-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 30, Herro recorded a season-high 35 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 42 minutes of action.

Herro resumed on-court workouts last week after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat his injured foot on March 15. His return would add much-needed scoring and perimeter shooting to the rotation.

The Heat seek to avoid the play-in tournament with just six games left of the regular season. Following Miami’s loss to the Sixers on Thursday night, Philadelphia moved within half a game for seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

“We’re right next to each other in the standings so that’s what games are going to be like — back and forth, back and forth, back and forth,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’ll go on a run, they’ll go on a run, it just keeps on going that way and they made the final run.”

NBA sportsbooks show the Heat as 2.5-point favorites at Houston. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Miami holds a 52.2% chance of defeating the Rockets. The Heat have won seven straight matchups with Houston.