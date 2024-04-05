Home » news » Heat Guard Tyler Herro Foot Could Return Against Rockets

Heat Guard Tyler Herro (Foot) Could Return Against Rockets

James Foglio profile picture
Sports Editor
Updated 4 mins ago on • 3 min read
Miami Heat Guard Tyler Herro (Foot) Could Return From Injury Against Rockets
Miami Heat star Tyler Herro has not played since Feb. 23 because of a right foot injury, but there is optimism that the fifth-year guard will play Friday night at the Houston Rockets.

Herro, 24, traveled with the Heat to Houston following Thursday night’s 109-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Kaseya Center. Miami begins its final three-game road trip of the regular season at Houston.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Heat have 13th-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Sixers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Herro missed his 20th straight game on Thursday. During his absence, he also suffered a hyperextended left knee, which he has since recovered from. However, right foot medial tendinitis has kept him sidelined.

Prior to his injury, Herro was averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, a career-high 4.4 assists, and 33.6 minutes per game while shooting 43.7% from the field, 39.9% from 3-point range, and 83.5% at the foul line.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (foot) is questionable on the injury report ahead of Houston Rockets game

In Miami’s 122-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 30, Herro recorded a season-high 35 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 42 minutes of action.

Herro resumed on-court workouts last week after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat his injured foot on March 15. His return would add much-needed scoring and perimeter shooting to the rotation.

The Heat seek to avoid the play-in tournament with just six games left of the regular season. Following Miami’s loss to the Sixers on Thursday night, Philadelphia moved within half a game for seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

“We’re right next to each other in the standings so that’s what games are going to be like — back and forth, back and forth, back and forth,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’ll go on a run, they’ll go on a run, it just keeps on going that way and they made the final run.”

NBA sportsbooks show the Heat as 2.5-point favorites at Houston. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Miami holds a 52.2% chance of defeating the Rockets. The Heat have won seven straight matchups with Houston.

