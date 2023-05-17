On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Heat-Celtics matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 8.5-point favorites at home. Miami is 20-27 away, whereas Boston 36-12 at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Heat vs. Celtics Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 1

🏀 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals 2023: Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics 📊 Records: Heat (53-42, 39-53-3 ATS) | Celtics (65-30, 53-41-1 ATS)

Heat (53-42, 39-53-3 ATS) | Celtics (65-30, 53-41-1 ATS) 📅 When is Heat vs. Celtics Game 1: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 🏟 Where is Heat vs. Celtics Game 1: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 🕛 What time is Heat vs. Celtics Game 1 : 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: TNT

📺 TV Channels: TNT

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 ECF Game 1 Odds: Heat +8.5 (-110) | Celtics -8.5 (-110)

Heat vs. Celtics Odds | NBA Playoffs 2023 ECF Game 1

Heat vs. Celtics Predictions | 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 1

Leading into Wednesday night’s Game 1 matchup of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, this series will mark the third East finals matchup between Miami and Boston in the last four seasons. In the Celtics’ 112-88 series-clinching win over the Philadelphia 76ers in their semifinals series, Jayson Tatum scored a Game 7-record 51 points.

Jimmy Butler is averaging career playoff highs of 31.1 points per game and 52.7% shooting from the field. This is the 10th time in the last 14 years the Heat, Celtics, or both teams have met in the conference finals.

“It’s not the same team as last year. Jimmy [Butler] is still Jimmy and Spo [Heat coach Erik Spoelstra] is still Spo,” Jaylen Brown said. “But we’ve got to make sure that we’re aware of everybody else. … He [Butler] doesn’t back down. He doesn’t quit. He’s not afraid of nobody.”

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have an 85.9% chance of winning Game 1 at home over the Heat. During the regular season, these teams split the series at two games apiece.

Although the Celtics lost Game 1 against Philadelphia, they’re coming off a big Game 7 win. Expect Boston to win Game 1 of the ECF at home. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

Heat vs. Celtics Injuries | ECF Game 1 Injury Report

Miami Heat Injury Report

SG Victor Oladipo (knee; out for the season) | C Cody Zeller (illness; questionable) | SG Tyler Herro (hand; out indefinitely)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SG Danilo Gallinari (ACL; out indefinitely)

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 1

Miami is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games.

The Heat are 3-6 in their past nine contests played on a Wednesday.

Not to mention, the Heat are 7-2 in their previous nine games.

Additionally, the Celtics are 11-3 in their last 14 home games.

The point total has gone over in eight of Boston’s past 11 contests.

For one final note, the Celtics have won their previous nine games played on this day.

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Jalen Brunson | SG RJ Barrett | PF Julius Randle | SF Quentin Grimes | C Mitchell Robinson

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Marcus Smart | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Robert Williams III | SF Jayson Tatum | C Al Horford

Heat vs. Celtics Picks Game 1 | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 1 Eastern Conference Finals Predictions

For other betting statistics, the Heat are 41-23 as favorites, 12-19 as underdogs, 22-24-1 over/under away, and 20-26-1 ATS away. The point total has gone over in eight of Miami’s last 10 road games against Boston. And the Heat are 5-2 ATS in their past seven meetings versus Atlantic Division opponents.

Furthermore, the Celtics are 59-25 as favorites, 5-4 as underdogs, 28-19-1 over/under at home, and 28-20 ATS at home. Considering the C’s are 11-3 in their past 14 home games, and they’ve also won their last nine straight games played on a Wednesday, they have an edge in Game 1.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win Game 1, the Heat to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 211. This series will likely go back and forth. Barring a major injury, if Jayson Tatum and the Celtics win Game 1, Miami will have a good chance of winning Game 2.

Pick the Celtics to win! It's best not to overthink it.

