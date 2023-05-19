On Friday night, the Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Heat-Celtics matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 9-point favorites at home. Miami is 21-27 away, whereas Boston is 36-13 at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Heat vs. Celtics Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 2

🏀 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals 2023: Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics 📊 Records: Heat (54-42, 40-53-3 ATS) | Celtics (65-31, 53-42-1 ATS)

Heat (54-42, 40-53-3 ATS) | Celtics (65-31, 53-42-1 ATS) 📅 When is Heat vs. Celtics Game 2: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 🏟 Where is Heat vs. Celtics Game 2: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 🕛 What time is Heat vs. Celtics Game 2 : 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: TNT

TNT 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 ECF Game 1 Odds: Heat +9 (-113) | Celtics -9 (-107)

Heat vs. Celtics Odds Game 2 | 2023 Eastern Conference Finals

Heat vs. Celtics Predictions | 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 2

Entering Friday night’s Game 2 matchup of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics are aiming to bounce back from their 123-116 loss against Miami in Game 1. The Heat outscored Boston 66-50 in the second half. Jimmy Butler led Miami in scoring with 35 points.

The six-time All-Star picked up his fifth game with 30 or more points this postseason. Butler added five rebounds, seven assists, and six steals as well. The Heat also scored 46 points in the third quarter of this past Wednesday’s game, a new postseason franchise record.

“I’m playing at an incredible level because they are allowing me to do so,” Butler said. “They are not putting a limit on my game. They are trusting me with the ball, on the defensive end. I think that’s what any basketball player wants.”

Meanwhile, the Celtics fell to 4-4 at home this postseason. Jayson Tatum led Boston in scoring in Game 1 with 30 points. “I don’t know why,” Tatum said of their home struggles. “You’ve still got to play the game, you’ve got to make plays, regardless of whether you’re home or away.”

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have an 83.3% chance of winning Game 2 at home over the Heat. Bettors counted on Boston winning Game 1. Since the C’s lost, they should win Friday night’s game. Boston will likely avoid a two-game series deficit against a No. 8-seeded team. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

Heat vs. Celtics Injuries | ECF Game 2 Injury Report

Miami Heat Injury Report

SG Victor Oladipo (knee; out for the season) | SG Tyler Herro (hand; out indefinitely) | Omer Yurtseven (nose; questionable)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SG Danilo Gallinari (ACL; out indefinitely) | PG Malcolm Brogdon (forearm; probable)

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 2

Miami is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

The Heat are 4-1 in their past five meetings versus Atlantic Division opponents.

Plus, the point total has gone over in five of Miami’s previous six road matchups against Boston.

On the other side, the Celtics are 11-4 in their last 15 home games.

The point total has gone over in nine of Boston’s past 12 contests.

Additionally, the C’s are 5-1 in their previous six games played on a Friday.

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Gabe Vincent | SG Max Strus | PF Kevin Love | SF Jimmy Butler | C Bam Adebayo

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Marcus Smart | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Robert Williams III | SF Jayson Tatum | C Al Horford

Heat vs. Celtics Picks Game 2 | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 2 Eastern Conference Finals Predictions

For other betting statistics, the Heat are 41-23 as favorites, 13-19 as underdogs, 23-24-1 over/under away, and 21-26-1 ATS away. Miami is 8-2 in its past 10 games. Since the Heat are a proven road team, this may mess with a lot of gamblers’ predictions.

With Game 1’s win, the Heat became the fifth team to open with road wins in each of their first three playoff series, joining the 2021 Atlanta Hawks, 1999 New York Knicks, 1989 Chicago Bulls, and 1981 Houston Rockets.

Next, the Celtics are 59-26 as favorites, 5-4 as underdogs, 29-19-1 over/under at home, and 28-21 ATS at home. Boston is 6-13 ATS in its last 19 home games played on a Friday.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win Game 1, Miami to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 215.5. Considering Boston’s disappointing performance in Game 1, the C’s should recover in Game 2 to even the series.

Pick the Celtics to win! Miami taking a 2-0 series lead over Boston would be shocking. For those new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

