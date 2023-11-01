The Charlotte Hornets declined to pick up James Bouknight’s $6.1 million team option for the 2024-25 season, per sources. The 6-foot-4 guard will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

His $4.57 million club option for 2023-24 was exercised last October. This is part of the four-year, $19.15 million rookie-scale contract he signed in August 2021.

Bouknight, 23, was selected 11th overall by the Hornets in the 2021 NBA Draft out of UConn. In 31 appearances off the bench of his rookie 2021-22 season, the guard averaged 4.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 9.8 minutes per game.

The Charlotte Hornets are declining the fourth-year option ($6.1 million) on 2021 No. 11 pick James Bouknight, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2023



In Charlotte’s 124-123 win over the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 10, 2021, the New York native recorded a career-high 24 points, along with six boards, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes as a reserve.

Last season, Bouknight appeared in 34 games off the bench, averaging career highs of 5.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 15.1 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 35.8% from the floor, 30.3% beyond the arc, and 66.7% at the foul line.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford saw potential in Bouknight ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“I’m high on him,” Clifford said after last year’s preseason loss to Indiana. “Listen, you can say it, it’s been a struggle for him these two games. He was hurt all summer. He didn’t get to do a lot.

“I mean, there’s not many guys that come into this league and play well right away. Now Melo did, but there’s not many guys that do that. In many ways, Bouk hasn’t played many minutes. He’s got real talent. Like I’m talking real talent, like starter’s talent.

Since we’re 1️⃣1️⃣ days away from the season opener, let’s rewind to James Bouknight’s CAREER-HIGH 44 PT and 11 3PM eruption for the @greensboroswarm! His 11 three’s was tied for the most by any player during the 2022-23 season. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/LDukRZ05M2 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) October 30, 2023



“The other thing about him that I’ll say that’s different is he delivered in college. He was drafted on two things – potential, but also performance. With the way we do it now and this is the same with every team, you draft now on potential. … I think he’s a little bit different than a lot of these guys throughout the league.”

Injuries were another notable factor for Charlotte. Bouknight missed the 2022 Summer League due to wrist surgery and then suffered a meniscus injury in 2023 training camp. During his first two seasons, he also suffered hand and neck injuries, leading to him missing time.

Earlier this month, the Hornets announced that Bouknight would undergo arthroscopic surgery to address a meniscus injury in his left knee. The third-year guard suffered the injury on Oct. 5 in training camp practice. Bouknight is expected to be re-evaluated next week.