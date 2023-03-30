Main Page
How Does The NBA Play-In Tournament Work? Bracket, Dates, & Teams
The 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament bracket, dates, and teams are featured here. How does the tournament work and which teams participate? Find out below. The regular season ends Sunday, April 9 and the Play-in Tournament starts Tuesday, April 11 and runs through Friday, April 14. Then, the playoffs begin on Saturday, April 15. Check out the standings and championship odds from BetOnline below.
How does the NBA Play-In Tournament work?
The NBA Play-In Tournament was first established in 2021. A total of eight teams compete in the tournament, four from each conference. Teams that finish Nos. 1-6 in each conference are guaranteed playoff spots. Nos. 7-10 in the standings will participate. These teams compete to determine the seventh and eighth-seeded teams for the playoffs.
For Game 1 of the tournament, No. 7 will play No. 8. The winning team will earn the No. 7 seed for the playoffs. Of course, the losing team will get another chance to qualify in Game 3. Next, the No. 9 team will battle the No. 10 seed to advance to Game 3. The loser is eliminated from playoff contention. Plus, the winner of Game 3 will earn the No. 8 seed for the playoffs.
Eastern Conference Standings
|Team
|Record
|Odds
|1.) Milwaukee Bucks
|55-21
|+280
|2.) Boston Celtics
|52-24
|+350
|3.) Philadelphia 76ers
|50-26
|+1000
|4.) Cleveland Cavaliers
|48-29
|+3500
|5.) New York Knicks
|44-33
|+6600
|6.) Brooklyn Nets
|41-35
|+30000
|7.) Miami Heat
|40-37
|+8000
|8.) Atlanta Hawks
|38-38
|+20000
|9.) Toronto Raptors
|38-38
|+25000
|10.) Chicago Bulls
|36-40
|+50000
|11.) Washington Wizards
|34-42
|+100000
|12.) Indiana Pacers
|33-44
|+100000
|13.) Orlando Magic
|32-44
|+150000
|14.) Charlotte Hornets
|26-51
|+150000
|15.) Detroit Pistons
|16-60
|+150000
Which teams are participating in the NBA Play-In Tournament?
The NBA Play-In Tournament determines the final two playoff seeds in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference. As stated above, Nos. 7 through 10 teams participate in the tournament. Shown above are the current Eastern Conference standings and championship odds for each contender. As of Thursday, March 30, check out our projection below for East and West teams.
Eastern Conference
- No. 10 Chicago Bulls at No. 9 Toronto Raptors
- No. 8 Atlanta Hawks at No. 7 Miami Heat
Western Conference
- No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans
- No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers at No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves
Western Conference Standings
|Team
|Record
|Odds
|1.) Denver Nuggets
|51-24
|+800
|2.) Memphis Grizzlies
|48-28
|+1600
|3.) Sacramento Kings
|46-30
|+4000
|4.) Phoenix Suns
|41-35
|+650
|5.) Los Angeles Clippers
|41-36
|+2200
|6.) Golden State Warriors
|40-37
|+900
|7.) Minnesota Timberwolves
|39-38
|+10000
|8.) Los Angeles Lakers
|38-38
|+1800
|9.) New Orleans Pelicans
|38-38
|+15000
|10.) Oklahoma City Thunder
|38-39
|+50000
|11.) Dallas Mavericks
|37-40
|+6000
|12.) Utah Jazz
|36-40
|+100000
|13.) Portland Trail Blazers
|32-44
|+150000
|14.) San Antonio Spurs
|19-57
|+150000
|15.) Houston Rockets
|18-59
|+150000
Furthermore, the Lakers (38-38) and Pelicans (38-38) have the same record. The Thunder (38-39) trail both teams by half a game. Los Angeles and New Orleans trail the seventh-seeded Timberwolves (39-38) by half a game as well. So, things could change in the coming week.
In the Eastern Conference, the Pacers (33-44) and Magic (32-44) will have to win out to have the best chance of qualifying for the NBA Play-In Tournament. Not to mention, the Hawks (38-38) and Raptors (38-38) must continue to win in order to hold onto their spots. They have a two-game lead over the 10th-seeded Bulls (36-40).
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- How Does The NBA Play-In Tournament Work? Bracket, Dates, & Teams
- Steph Curry and Under Amour have announced a new long-term partnership set to go beyond his playing days and into his retirement
- Rudy Gobert blames the NBA saying ‘It’s just so obvious’ the league is conspiring against Wolves as part of their playoff agenda
- NBA Playoff Picture: Which Teams Are Fighting For A Spot In The Play-In Tournament?
- Kansas State’s standout PG Markquis Nowell announced on his social media that he is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft
-
NBA 3 days ago
Golden State Warriors’ Jordan Poole Spends Half a Million Dollars on First Date With Rapper Ice Spice
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Paul Pierce sparks fire around Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend rumors
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Purdue Basketball Coach Matt Painter’s Buyout a Sticking Point for Fans Who Want Him Fired After First Round NCAA Tournament Loss
-
College Basketball 6 days ago
Kansas State Basketball Coach Jerome Tang Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives