Is LeBron James (ankle) playing tonight against Bucks?

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) has been downgraded to out for Tuesday night’s road game against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to reports. He was originally listed as doubtful.

This is the 10th game overall that James has missed this season. James, 39, has been dealing with the ankle issue for months. He hobbled off the court with four minutes left in a 130-120 loss to Sacramento on March 6.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Lakers hold ninth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns.

LeBron James is out vs. the Bucks tonight, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 26, 2024



The last game James missed was the Lakers’ 123-122 win over Milwaukee on March 8. Lakers coach Darvin Ham started Spencer Dinwiddie in James’ place in that victory.

Dinwiddie blocked Damian Lillard’s step-back jumper right before the buzzer to secure the win. D’Angelo Russell scored 21 of his season-high 44 points in the fourth quarter and hit a go-ahead jumper with 5.9 seconds to play.

Russell is no longer on the Lakers’ injury after missing the Indiana game with a non-COVID illness.

Through 62 games (all starts), James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 35.2 minutes per game. The four-time MVP is shooting 53% from the field, 40.6% from 3-point range, and 75.1% at the foul line.

The Bucks (46-25) game is the start of a six-game road trip for the Lakers (39-32), who rank No. 9 in the Western Conference standings with 11 games left to play. Los Angeles sits three games behind the Suns (42-30) for the No. 6 spot.

The Nos. 7 and 8 seeds participate in the play-in tournament. Of course, the Lakers are 2 1/2 games ahead of the 10th-seeded Golden State Warriors (36-34).



Furthermore, the Lakers are 4-10 in their last 14 meetings with Milwaukee. However, Los Angeles has won 10 straight matchups with an Eastern Conference opponent. The Bucks have won six straight at home as well.

NBA sportsbooks show the Bucks as 9.5-point favorites against Los Angeles. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Milwaukee holds a 69.8% chance of defeating the Lakers team without LeBron James.