Is Tyler Herro playing tonight (Feb. 29) vs. Nuggets?

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been ruled out of Thursday night’s 2023 NBA Finals rematch against the Nuggets in Denver due to a left knee injury. This will be Herro’s 23rd game overall missed this season.

Heat center Thomas Bryant (NBA suspension), forward Kevin Love (right heel), and guard Josh Richardson (right shoulder) are also out for this interconference matchup.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Heat hold 12th-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

#MIAvsDEN INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (knee) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Nuggets. Orlando Robinson (back) is available. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 29, 2024



Miami center Orlando Robinson (lower back) was upgraded to probable as well. Terry Rozier played for the Heat at Portland on Tuesday night after missing the previous four games with a sprained right knee.

Through 36 games (all starts) this season, Herro is averaging a career-high 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 33.6 minutes per game. He’s shooting 43.7% from the field, a career-best-tying 39.9% from 3-point range, and 83.5% at the foul line.

In Miami’s 122-114 loss to the Bucks on Oct. 30, the fifth-year guard recorded a season-high 35 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 42 minutes of action.

The Heat are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are currently on a six-game road win streak. Plus, the club is 18-12 away from home. Miami has covered the spread in its past eight straight contests.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are healthy for the most part. The only players listed on Denver’s injury report include guard Jamal Murray (possible rest) and forwards Vlatko Cancar (knee) and Julian Strawther (injured head).

Game 4/4 of this road trip in Denver. Stay up late with us one more time, #HEATNation 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eun9NyAtsc — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 29, 2024



Murray and Strawther are questionable, whereas Cancar remains out indefinitely.

Furthermore, the Heat face an uphill battle at Denver. The Nuggets are 9-1 in their last 10 home games. Not to mention, the team is 5-1 at home against Miami in its past six meetings inside Ball Arena.

Miami is 1-7 in its previous eight meetings with a Northwest Division opponent.

NBA sportsbooks show the Heat as 4.5-point underdogs on the road at Denver. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets hold a 62.5% chance of defeating Miami.