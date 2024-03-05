Is Tyrese Maxey (concussion) playing tonight against Nets?

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been downgraded to out for Tuesday night’s road game against the Brooklyn Nets as he undergoes an evaluation for a concussion, the team announced.

Maxey, 23, banged his head against the knee of Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. in the third quarter of Sunday’s win and then exited the court, however he did return.

The 2024 All-Star ended his outing with 24 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 39 minutes of action. He finished 8-of-15 (53.3%) shooting from the field and made all seven free throw attempts.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the 76ers hold 14th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

#Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey will miss tonight’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center and has returned to Philly to be further evaluated after experiencing concussion-like symptoms within the last 24 hours, according to a team source.

After sustaining impact to… — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 5, 2024



Through 55 games (all starts) this season, Maxey is averaging career highs of 26 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steal, and 37.4 minutes per game while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 37.8% from deep.

In Philadelphia’s 137-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 12, the fourth-year guard recorded a career-high 50 points on 20-of-32 (62.5%) shooting from the field and seven 3-pointers.

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is the odds-on favorite to win NBA Most Improved Player Award

The University of Kentucky product ranks 13th in points per game this season, 20th in assists (345), 15th in field goals (497), 13th in made 3-pointers (168), 17th in free throws (269), and 10th in minutes played (2,056).

The 76ers are depending on Maxey to help carry the team as the Eastern Conference contender awaits the return of Joel Embiid (knee) later this season. Embiid underwent a successful surgery last month to repair his left knee.

De’Anthony Melton (back) was also downgraded to out. Cameron Payne (illness) and K.J. Martin Jr. (ankle) are listed as questionable on Philadelphia’s injury report as well.



The Sixers enter Tuesday’s matchup 35-25, one game up from the seventh seed.

For noteworthy betting trends, Philadelphia is 9-1 in its last 10 meetings with the Nets. The Sixers are also 6-0 in their past six matchups on the road with Brooklyn. Though, the club is 5-5 in its previous 10 contests.

The Sixers are 16-12 away and 29-10 as favorites this season.

NBA sportsbooks show the 76ers as 1-point favorites at Brooklyn. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Philadelphia has a 56.1% chance of defeating the Nets.