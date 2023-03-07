Home » news » Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Left Hamstring To Miss Another Week

Jazz guard Collin Sexton (left hamstring) to miss another week

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) will miss at least one more week, per sources. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star has missed a total of 18 games so far this season. Sexton hasn’t played since Feb. 15.

The only other player listed for Utah is Lauri Markkanen (back). The All-Star forward has been absent for just seven games. Of course, Markkanen is also a top candidate to win Most Improved Player of the Year.

Upon further review of multiple NBA betting sites, the Jazz hold 27th-ranked odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater playoff odds for the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.

Through 47 starts this season, Sexton is averaging 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 24 minutes per game. To add to these statistics, the Jazz guard is shooting career bests of 50.7% from the floor and 41% beyond the arc.

Sexton scored a season-high 22 points against the Los Angeles Clippers (Nov. 6), Minnesota Timberwolves (Feb. 8), and Toronto Raptors (Feb. 10). On Nov. 23, in Utah’s 125-116 loss to the Detroit Pistons, the guard logged 17 points and a career-high 12 assists.

Jazz guard Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) to miss another week, will be re-evaluated in mid-March

Additionally, the Jazz play the Dallas Mavericks away on Tuesday night. Maxi Kleber (hamstring) is the one player listed for Dallas. The Mavs are 21-13 at home, 27-17 as favorites, and 33-32 overall.

Dallas is 4-6 in its last 10 games. However, the Mavericks are also 6-1 in their past seven matchups at home versus Utah. The Mavs are 1-5 ATS in their previous six meetings against Western Conference opponents as well.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are 4-6 in their past 10 contests, too, but they’re now on a three-game skid. Utah is 3-11 ATS in its last 14 encounters versus Dallas. The point total has gone over in 10 of the team’s previous 12 road games.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Mavericks have a 77.4% chance of defeating Utah at home. Sportsbooks show the Jazz as 5.5-point underdogs.

