Jazz sign guard Michael Devoe, forward Keshawn Justice

Updated 16 seconds ago on • 3 min read
Utah Jazz sign guard Michael Devoe, forward Keshawn Justice
USA Today Network

The Utah Jazz are signing guard Michael Devoe and forward Keshawn Justice to contracts, per sources. The terms of the agreements were undisclosed. Utah has also waived guard/forward Taevion Kinsey and center Nick Ongenda.

Devoe, 23, went undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2022. In the 2022-23 season, the 6-foot-4 guard played for the Ontario Clippers of the NBA G League, where he appeared in 29 games and made 12 starts, averaging 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 20.9 minutes per game.

Across four years (2018-22) at Georgia Tech, Devoe made 106 starts in 117 career games. The Florida native averaged 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 34.1 minutes per game. Following the 2021-22 season, he was named to the All-ACC Third Team.

Meanwhile, Justice, 23, played five seasons collegiately (2018-23) at Santa Clara. The 6-foot-7 forward appeared in a school-record 144 games and made 105 starts, with averages of 11.3 points, 4.4 boards, 2.5 assists, and 31.1 minutes per game.

Utah Jazz sign guard Michael Devoe, forward Keshawn Justice and waive guard/forward Taevion Kinsey, center Nick Ongenda

Furthermore, Justice left Santa Clara ranking third in all-time 3-pointers (305). The Wisconsin native finished his college career as a two-time All-WCC Second-Team honoree (2021-22, 2022-23).

During his senior 2022-23 season, the forward made 33 starts, averaging career highs of 13.3 points, 2.5 assists, and 34.9 minutes per game.

Justice ranks 13th on Santa Clara’s all-time scoring list, with 1,620 points as well. Not to mention, he led the WCC in 3-pointers (96) last season.

Plus, the forward ranks third in school history in both career 3-point shooting percentage (38.3%) and free throw percentage (82.3%).


Although the terms of the agreements were undisclosed, Devoe and Justice probably signed Exhibit 10 deals. If so, they could be waived and headed to the G League to play for the Jazz’s affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Both players would earn bonuses worth up to $75,000 if they spend at least 60 days with the Stars.

After the latest signings and waivers, the Jazz’s roster remains at the offseason maximum of 21 players under contract, including 12 players on guaranteed standard deals.

Forward Joey Hauser, guard Johnny Juzang, and center Micah Potter occupy all three of Utah’s two-way slots.

