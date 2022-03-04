Jazz vs Pelicans Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans will meet at the Smoothie King Center on Friday for a Western Conference matchup. This is the fourth and final matchup between these two Western Conference teams as the Jazz have a 2-1 series lead this year. New Orleans is 6-4 in their last 10 games while Utah is 9-1 in their last 10.

Jazz vs Pelicans – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

📊 Record: Jazz(39-22), Pelicans(26-36)

📅 Date: March 4th, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Smoothie King Center | New Orleans, LA

🎲 NBA Odds: Jazz(-160), Pelicans(+135)

Jazz vs Pelicans Odds

The Jazz and Pelicans will meet at the Smoothie King Center on Friday for the fourth time this season.

Both teams have been able to play good basketball as of late. Utah has been on a hot streak while they try to get geared up for the playoffs. New Orleans has looked improved with CJ McCollum.

Bet Jazz Pelicans Play Moneyline -160 +135 Point Spread -3.5 +3.5 Total Points o228 u228

Jazz vs Pelicans Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Friday night’s game. Neither team should have late scratches as they will both have a night off on Thursday.

Jazz Injuries

Jared Butler (ankle) out

Pelicans Injuries

Zion Williamson(foot) out

Larry Nance Jr. (knee) out

Kira Lewis Jr. (knee) out

Jazz vs Pelicans Preview

The Jazz will travel to the Smoothie King Center Center on Friday night for a battle versus the Pelicans.

Utah Looking To Extend 3-Game Streak

The Utah Jazz were not experiencing the same type of regular-season that they had hope for throughout the beginning of the year, but that looks to be changing. Utah has now won three games in a row including impressive wins over the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns in that three-game span. In their last game against the Houston Rockets, Utah was able to win 132-127 in overtime as Donovan Mitchell led the way with 37 points and 10 assists.

On the season, Utah has the highest offensive rating in the NBA at 116.6, the third-highest net rating, and the 12th highest defensive rating. They have been spectacular on both sides of the basketball. This year, they’re just hoping that they can replicate that regular-season success in the playoffs.

Pelicans Looking To Continue Success With CJ

The Pelicans won in style against the Kings on Wednesday 125-95. Brandon Ingram led the way in the win with 33 points and five rebounds.

The New Orlean Pelicans weren’t finding the type of success that they were hoping for this season until they were able to add CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers over the trade deadline. In his first eight games with the Pelicans this season, he is averaging 26 points 6 points per game while shooting over 50% from the field and over 40% from 3-point range.

New Orleans has the 19th worst defensive rating and the 18th worst defensive rating this season but they have looked much better in the CJ McCollum era.

NBA Betting Trends — Jazz vs Pelicans

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Jazz Trends

30 games have gone OVER and 30 have gone UNDER this season.

Utah is 27-33-1 ATS this season.

On the road, Utah is 14-14-1 ATS.

Pelicans Trends

25 games have gone OVER and 37 have gone UNDER this season.

As the home team, New Orleans is 16-14-1 ATS.

Pelicans are 31-30-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Jazz vs Pelicans

This is going to be one of the tougher games to predict from Friday NBA’s late. Utah has been on a hot streak as of late and there’s really no reason why they should lose to a team like the New Orleans Pelicans, but with the way that CJ McCollum has played, the Pelicans are a tough team to beat.

For this game, I’m going to go with the Pelicans to cover the spread and for Donovan Mitchell to have 25 plus points. Donovan Mitchell is one of the best players in the NBA and with how bad the Pelicans defense has been for parts throughout the year, I feel confident that Mitchell is going to score the basketball just like he usually does.

