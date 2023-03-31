Main Page
Joel Embiid is averaging 33.2 PPG, most by center since NBA-ABA merger
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is averaging a career-high 33.2 points per game, the most by a center since the NBA-ABA merger. Through 62 starts this season, the six-time All-Star is also averaging 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game.
For other statistics, the four-time All-NBA member is shooting a career-high true shooting percentage of 65.2% and posting a career-best player efficiency rating of 31.5. Last season, the 76ers center finished second in MVP voting behind Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, Joel Embiid has second-shortest odds to win his first MVP award. Check out which sportsbooks are now giving Jokic the best odds to win the award. Will history repeat itself?
In the Sixers’ 116-108 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, Joel Embiid ended his performance with 25 points, three assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes of action. He finished 8-of-17 (47.1%) shooting from the field and knocked down a 3-pointer.
Embiid missed Monday night’s highly-anticipated matchup versus Jokic and the Nuggets due to a right calf injury. “If one game is going to hurt anybody’s chances, then I guess everybody should be out of it,” said Embiid. “We all have bad games, guys miss matchups, that’s not the first time.”
76ers superstar Joel Embiid is averaging 33.2 points per game this season, the most by a center since the NBA-ABA merger
Furthermore, Philadelphia reached 50 wins in the fewest number of games since 2001. Of course, Allen Iverson was selected to his first All-NBA First Team and won MVP in the 2000-01 season after helping the 76ers finish with an Eastern Conference-best record of 56-26. The Sixers went on to lose in five games against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.
“You’re not [MVP] for just one game, that I know of,” said 76ers coach Doc Rivers. “It’s for the entire season of work your team’s record and how you perform. He’s been dominant all year.
“He’s missed other games. You know what I’m saying? Will that hurt him? I doubt it, but it could. I don’t know what people use as a criteria. It seems like it changes weekly what the real criteria is.”
Joel Embiid:
“I’m not a two-time MVP. I’ve never made 1st-Team All NBA, I’ve never won anything, so why is there pressure on me to do something when there are guys that have won a bunch of MVPs and haven’t done anything either?”
For other top PPG seasons in NBA history, Moses Malone averaged 31.1 points in 1981-82, Embiid logged 30.6 points per game last season, David Robinson notched 29.8 points per contest in 1993-94, and Shaquille O’Neal recorded 29.7 points per game in 1999-00.
The Sixers’ MVP candidate has also recorded 12 40-point games this season. In the 76ers’ 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Nov. 13, Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points in 37 minutes played. The three-time All-Defensive member amassed 11 boards, eight dimes, and seven blocks as well.
