College Basketball
Kansas Freshman MJ Rice in Transfer Portal: Duke Blue Devils, UNC Tar Heels, and Others Battle for Former Four-Star Recruit
Kansas freshman MJ Rice made waves in the college basketball world Wednesday by entering the transfer portal. This exciting prospect, a consensus top-30 four-star recruit in the class of 2022, is now attracting interest from high-profile schools across the country. Rice’s decision comes after playing limited minutes at Kansas, and he is eager to find a new destination where he can showcase his talents.
Top Schools Intrigued by MJ Rice
Despite playing just 174 minutes over the course of the season, Rice’s raw potential is turning heads. At just 19 years old, his ceiling is sky-high, and top college basketball schools are taking notice. Rumors are swirling that programs like Duke, Louisville, Pittsburgh, UNC, and NC State have their eyes on the 6-foot-5 wing. With his impressive frame and undeniable talent, it’s no wonder Rice is generating buzz.
In high school, Rice was a force to be reckoned with, especially in transition. Not only was he a strong finisher, but he also shot 37% from three. However, his limited minutes at Kansas didn’t allow him to shine, and he struggled to make an impact. By transferring to a new school, Rice will have the opportunity to come into his own and maximize his potential.
WHEW @MJrice_1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZSb1If8SSR
— Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) November 29, 2022
Where Next for Rice?
So, where will this top talent land? It’s difficult to say for certain, but there are a few factors to consider. First, Rice will likely prioritize a school with a strong basketball program and a history of developing elite talent. Additionally, he’ll want to find a coaching staff that understands his skill set and can help him excel on the court.
Rice would likely thrive at a program like Duke or UNC, both of which have a proven track record of developing NBA-ready players. These schools could provide Rice with the tools he needs to succeed, as well as ample playing time to showcase his abilities. However, it’s important to note that there are several other high-quality programs vying for his commitment.
Regardless of where he ends up, MJ Rice is a top talent and an exciting prospect. By moving to a new school, he will have the chance to get more playing time and truly come into his own. College basketball fans should keep an eye on Rice’s journey, as he has the potential to make a significant impact at his next destination.
Check Out More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Discover Top March Madness Sports Gambling Sites Reviewed.
- Best March Madness Betting Odds – In-depth Guide to the Latest March Madness Betting Odds and Lines.
- How to Gamble on March Madness – Learn all You Need to Bet on NCAA March Madness 2023.
- March Madness Picks and Predictions 2023 – Find out the Best NCAA March Madness Betting Tips.
- March Madness Bracket Predictions 2023 – NCAA March Madness Bracket Betting Guide.
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites 2023 – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- First Round March Madness – Discover Best 1st Round March Madness Betting Tips in 2023.
- Second Round March Madness – Discover Best 2nd Round March Madness Betting Tips in 2023.
- March Madness Sweet 16 Gambling – Compare The Best March Madness Sweet Sixteen Betting Sites in 2023.
- March Madness Elite 8 Online Gambling – Discover The Best Sportsbooks for Elite 8 March Madness Betting in 2023.
- March Madness Final Four Gambling – Discover The Best Sportsbooks for Final 4 March Madness Gambling in 2023.
- March Madness National Championship Winner – Compare best March Madness National Champion Odds and Picks.
- March Madness Free Bets – Discover Best Top NCAAB Betting Bonuses in 2023.
- March Madness Results 2023 – NCAA Results & Scores Betting Guide.
- March Madness Schedule 2023 – Discover All March Madness Game Times & Dates.
- Kansas Freshman MJ Rice in Transfer Portal: Duke Blue Devils, UNC Tar Heels, and Others Battle for Former Four-Star Recruit
- 2023 Women’s Final Four Tickets Cost 10x More Than Men’s Final Four
- Iowa vs Louisville Breaks Record For Most Watched Women’s College Basketball Game Outside The Final Four
- Lavar Ball Calls Out Bronny James, Says Australia Will Better Prepare Him For The NBA Than College
- Keegan Murray Sets Impressive Rookie Record
-
NBA 3 days ago
Golden State Warriors’ Jordan Poole Spends Half a Million Dollars on First Date With Rapper Ice Spice
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Paul Pierce sparks fire around Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend rumors
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Purdue Basketball Coach Matt Painter’s Buyout a Sticking Point for Fans Who Want Him Fired After First Round NCAA Tournament Loss
-
College Basketball 6 days ago
Kansas State Basketball Coach Jerome Tang Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives