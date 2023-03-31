Kansas freshman MJ Rice made waves in the college basketball world Wednesday by entering the transfer portal. This exciting prospect, a consensus top-30 four-star recruit in the class of 2022, is now attracting interest from high-profile schools across the country. Rice’s decision comes after playing limited minutes at Kansas, and he is eager to find a new destination where he can showcase his talents.

Top Schools Intrigued by MJ Rice

Despite playing just 174 minutes over the course of the season, Rice’s raw potential is turning heads. At just 19 years old, his ceiling is sky-high, and top college basketball schools are taking notice. Rumors are swirling that programs like Duke, Louisville, Pittsburgh, UNC, and NC State have their eyes on the 6-foot-5 wing. With his impressive frame and undeniable talent, it’s no wonder Rice is generating buzz.

In high school, Rice was a force to be reckoned with, especially in transition. Not only was he a strong finisher, but he also shot 37% from three. However, his limited minutes at Kansas didn’t allow him to shine, and he struggled to make an impact. By transferring to a new school, Rice will have the opportunity to come into his own and maximize his potential.

Where Next for Rice?

So, where will this top talent land? It’s difficult to say for certain, but there are a few factors to consider. First, Rice will likely prioritize a school with a strong basketball program and a history of developing elite talent. Additionally, he’ll want to find a coaching staff that understands his skill set and can help him excel on the court.

Rice would likely thrive at a program like Duke or UNC, both of which have a proven track record of developing NBA-ready players. These schools could provide Rice with the tools he needs to succeed, as well as ample playing time to showcase his abilities. However, it’s important to note that there are several other high-quality programs vying for his commitment.

Regardless of where he ends up, MJ Rice is a top talent and an exciting prospect. By moving to a new school, he will have the chance to get more playing time and truly come into his own. College basketball fans should keep an eye on Rice’s journey, as he has the potential to make a significant impact at his next destination.

