The Sacramento Kings are converting guard Jordan Ford’s Exhibit 10 deal into a two-way contract, according to sources. Ford, 25, signed a training camp deal with Sacramento this past Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1 guard went undrafted out of Saint Mary’s College in 2020. Ford signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, he was waived by the Clippers on Dec. 14.

Sacramento Kings are converting local-native guard Jordan Ford to a two-way contract, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/9ETAPYWaxx — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 14, 2023



On Feb. 4, 2021, Ford was added to the of the Agua Caliente Clippers, Los Angeles’ G League affiliate. Of course, the Agua Caliente Clippers are now known as the Ontario Clippers.

With Agua Caliente, the guard made three starts in 15 appearances of the 2020-21 G League season, averaging 13.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 27.2 minutes per game. Plus, the California native shot 47.1% from the floor and 41% beyond the arc.

Above all else, Ford is still more than capable of playing at a high level.

Sacramento Kings convert guard Jordan Ford’s Exhibit 10 deal into a two-way contract; Ford is set to join forwards Keon Ellis and Jalen Slawson as Sacramento’s two-way players

On March 24, 2021, Jordan Ford signed with Greek club Peristeri for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. In four outings, the guard logged 8.5 points, 1.5 boards, 1.0 assist, and 18.8 minutes per game.

Moreover, Ford then returned to Agua Caliente for the 2021-22 G League season, making three starts in 31 games. He averaged 9.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 23.7 minutes per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range.

On Nov. 3, 2022, Ford was named to the opening night roster for the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate. In 32 starts last season, the guard averaged career highs of 14.7 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. Not to mention, he also shot a career-best 49.7% from the floor.

During the 2023 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas, Ford averaged 14.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.0, assists, and 1.0 steal per game in six outings with the Kings, while shooting 50% from the field, 34.6% from deep, and 80% at the foul line.

Jordan Ford is coming home. Here’s what Ford said back in July when asked about the possibility of playing for his hometown Kings: “I’ve always been a Kings fan… I envisioned myself actually being on [the Kings]. Hopefully, I can make that happen soon.” Now, Ford is a King. pic.twitter.com/MDRp2flova — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) September 14, 2023



Since Ford’s Exhibit 10 contract has now been converted into a two-way deal, he will have the chance to make his NBA debut in the 2023-24 season. Nevertheless, this will depend on his training camp performance.

This roster move comes two days after the Kings waived centers Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta. A few weeks ago, Sacramento signed former Dallas Mavericks big man JaVale McGee as well.

Neither Noel nor Queta proved to be better options than McGee.

Additionally, Ford is set to join forwards Keon Ellis and Jalen Slawson as the Sacramento Kings’ two-way signees. Two-way players are ineligible for the playoffs. As a matter of fact, a two-way contract can still be converted into a standard deal.

