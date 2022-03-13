Knicks vs Nets Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the New York Knicks on Sunday at 1. This game will be played at the Barclays Center as Brooklyn will be coming in as the number eight seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-33 record, and the Knicks will be coming in with number 12 seed with a 28-39 record. Brooklyn is looking to solidify their playoff spot while the Knicks are trying to do everything they can to try to sneak into that number 10 seed.

Knicks vs Nets – Game Information

🏀 Teams: New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets

📊 Record: Nets(34-33), Knicks(28-39)

📅 Date: March 13th, 2022

🕛 Time: 1:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass, YES

🏟 Venue: Barclays Center

🎲 Odds: Nets(-6.5), Knicks(+6.5)

Knicks vs Nets Odds

The Knicks and the Nets will meet at the Barclays Center on Sunday. Brooklyn is looking to win their third game in a row while the Knicks are finally back from their West Coast road trip.

Knicks vs Nets Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Nets Injuries

LaMarcus Aldridge out

David Duke Jr. (ankle) out

Ben Simmons (back) out

Joe Harris (ankle) out

Knicks Injuries

Nerlens Noel (foot) out

Obi Toppin (hamstring) questionable

Cam Reddish out

Quentin Grimes (knee) out

Derrick Rose out

Kemba Walker out

Knicks vs Nets Preview

The Knicks will travel over to Brooklyn on Sunday for a battle versus the Nets.

Nets Looking To Stay Hot

The Brooklyn Nets have had an interesting season, to say the least, due to the Kyrie Irving situation and Kevin Durant being injured. However, Kevin Durant has now returned and Brooklyn is looking like the team that everybody expected them to be as they are coming off two impressive wins.

In the Brooklyn Nets’ most recent game against the Philadelphia 76ers, they were able to win by 29 points behind Kevin Durant’s 25 points and Kyrie Irving’s 22 points.

Brooklyn currently has the 18th rated net rating, the 10th rated offensive rating, and the 22nd ranked defensive rating.

Knicks Back Home

The New York Knicks just got back from a West Coast road trip and it was a successful trip for this team. However, they are 3-7 in their last 10 games and are coming off a tough loss to Memphis Grizzlies where they lost 118-114. In that game, Julius Randle led the way with 36 points, while RJ Barrett also had 23.

The Knicks did have a few impressive wins while on their West Coast road trip as they were able to take down the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks.

The New York Knicks are going to be coming in with the 20th rated net rating, the 23rd rated offensive rating, and the 14th ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Knicks vs Nets

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Knicks Trends

31 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

34-32-1 ATS this season.

Nets Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER this season.

26-39-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Knicks vs Nets

For this game, I’m going to go with the Brooklyn Nets to cover the spread. Although Kyrie Irving will not be able to play in this game because of the New York City Covid mandates, I do think that Kevin Durant is going to be more than enough for this Nets team to get the job done. If Brooklyn’s last name against the Philadelphia 76ers was any indication about the future of this team, they have to be feeling pretty confident.

The Knicks are also returning home after a lengthy West Coast road trip, so I expect them to struggle a little bit in the next few games.

