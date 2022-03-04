Knicks vs Suns Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns will meet at the Footprint Center on Friday for a cross-conference matchup. The Suns currently have a 1-0 series lead as this will be the final matchup that these two teams have this season. The Knicks are 1-9 in their last 10 games as they have struggled mightily throughout the past two months. Phoenix on the other hand is 8-2 in their last 10 games and just continuing the dominance that they have had all season long.

Knicks vs Suns – Game Information

🏀 Teams: New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns

📊 Record: Knicks(25-37), Suns(50-12)

📅 Date: March 4th, 2022

🕛 Time: 10:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass, ESPN, MSG

🏟 Venue: Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona

🎲 NBA Odds: Suns(-250), Knicks(+205)

Knicks vs Suns Odds

The Knicks and Suns will meet at the Footprint Arena on Friday for the second time this season.

Although Phoenix is dealing with injuries to their two best players, it is tough to ever say that the Knicks are going to win because they have looked horrible all year long.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Bet Suns Knicks Play Moneyline -250 +205 Point Spread -6 +6 Total Points 0225.5 u225.5

Knicks vs Suns Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Friday night’s game. Neither team should have late scratches as they will both have a night off on Thursday.

Knicks Injuries

Nerlens Noel(foot) out

Derrick Rose(ankle) out

Quentin Grimes (kneecap) out

Kemba Walker out

Luka Samanic out

Suns Injuries

Devin Booker (health and safety protocols) out

Chris Paul(thumb) out

Frank Kaminsky (knee) out

Kemba Walker (knee) out

Knicks vs Suns Preview

The Knicks will travel to the Phoenix on Friday night for a battle versus the Suns. For the latest NBA betting trends and free NBA picks on Friday’s game, check out our Knicks vs Suns preview below.

Can Phoenix Get The Job Done Without CP3 and Booker?

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the best teams in basketball all season long, but unfortunately for them, they now are going to be without Chris Paul due to a wrist injury and Devin Booker has entered the league’s health and safety Covid protocols. Phoenix did play one game without both of these guys on Wednesday where they were able to win one 120-90 against the Blazers.

Phoenix has the highest net rating in the NBA, the third-highest offensive rating, and the third-highest defensive rating. They have played exceptionally well on both sides of the ball and that shouldn’t completely stop even without their two best players.

They got contributions from everybody out on the court but Cam Johnson was particularly the best out there as he scored 20 points in just 24 minutes against the Blazers.

Barrett Looking To Stay Hot

The Knicks were unable to get the job done against the new-look Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday despite having a lead at halftime. The Knicks have not been able to close games out at all this season, but fortunately for them, RJ Barrett is really starting to look like a star in this league. In the loss against the 76ers, Barrett scored 30 points with seven assists and six rebounds.

The Knicks have certainly not had any of the success that they were hoping for this season coming into the year. They are currently 25-37 with the 24th worst net rating in the NBA, the 24th worst offensive rating, and the 17th worst defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Knicks vs Suns

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Knicks Trends

31 games have gone OVER and 30 have gone UNDER this season.

New York is 26-36 ATS this season.

The Knicks are 13-17 ATS on the road.

Suns Trends

31 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER this season.

As the home team, Phoenix is 16-18 ATS.

Phoenix is 34-28 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Knicks vs Suns

Although Chris Paul and Devin Booker or not going to play, putting money on the New York Knicks is never a bright idea. The Phoenix Suns, despite missing their top two players, are still going to be able to get the job done in my opinion on Friday against a below-average Knicks team. I’m going to take the Suns to cover the spread.

I’m also going to put some money on Cam Johnson to hit three 3-pointers as he has been one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA as of late. The Knicks do not defend the three-ball well so I expect Cam Johnson to get some extra minutes and be able to knock down those shots.

Get free NBA bets for the Knicks vs Suns game at BetOnline below.