Knicks vs Wizards Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The New York Knicks are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:30 EST. This game will be played at Madison Square Garden, as the Knicks are looking to win their second in a row. The Wizards are going to be coming into this one on a five-game losing streak as they are currently 29-39 on the season. The Knicks will be coming in only winning four of their last 10 games and are 29-40 on the year.

Knicks vs Wizards – Game Information

🏀 Teams: New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards

📊 Record: Knicks(29-40), Wizards(29-39)

📅 Date: March 18th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden

🎲 Odds: Knicks(-4.5), Wizards(+4.5)

Knicks vs Wizards Odds

The Knicks and Wizards will meet at Madison Square Garden on Friday. This is going to be an interesting game and one the Knicks should be able to take care of business in, although we can never predict what type of basketball the Knicks are going to play.

Knicks vs Wizards Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Friday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Knicks Injuries

Nerlens Noel out

Derrick Rose out

Cam Reddish out

Kemba Walker out

Wizards Injuries

Bradley Beal out

Knicks vs Wizards Preview

Washington will travel to New York on Friday for a battle versus the Knicks. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Friday’s game, check out our Knicks vs Wizards preview below.

Knicks Need To Make A Push

The New York Knicks still have an outside chance of making the playoffs, but they’re going to have to play perfect basketball from here on out. They’re five games behind the tenth place Atlanta Hawks, and with not that many games remaining in the season, it seems unlikely that they’re going to be able to complete this task. Unless Atlanta goes on a losing streak and New York goes on a winning streak, the chances are low.

The Knicks are going to be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Portland Trail Blazers. In that game, RJ Barrett led the way with 31 points.

On the season, the Knicks have the 20th rated net rating, the 23rd rated offensive rating, and the 12th rated defensive rating.

Wizards, Similar To Knicks

The Washington Wizards are another team that does have a chance of making the playoffs, but similar to the Knicks, they’re nearly five games behind the 10th place Atlanta Hawks.

The Wizards are going to be coming into this one after losing five straight games, including their most recent loss to the Denver Nuggets, where they lost 127-109. In that game, newly acquired center Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 16 points.

On the season, Washington has the 23rd rated net rating, the 20th ranked offensive rating, and the 25th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Knicks vs Wizards

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Knicks Trends

35 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

33-36 ATS this season.

Wizards Trends

38 games have gone OVER and 30 have gone UNDER this season.

26-40-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Knicks vs Wizards

For this game, I actually like the New York Knicks to cover the spread. Washington has been one of the worst teams in basketball the past few weeks, and although the Knicks haven’t exactly looked great themselves, I do think that they’re going to be able to walk away with this one.

I’m also going to throw some money on RJ Barrett to score 25-plus points as he has had some incredible games as of late.

