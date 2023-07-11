Kyrie Irving signed a three-year, $126 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks during the opening hours of free agency, and his multi-year-deal also includes a $45,111,111 player option for 2025-26 and a 15% trade kicker.

The eight-time All-Star was eligible to sign a five-year, $272.9 million max contract with Dallas. However, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison decided to take a less-is-more approach with Irving’s camp.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Dallas Mavericks hold ninth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

Kyrie Irving has a 15 percent trade kicker in his new contract with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told @hoopshype. More on https://t.co/ixhXghgUVc — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 11, 2023



Moreover, a trade kicker must be paid by the NBA team that trades the player. Trade kickers cannot exceed 15% of the player’s remaining salary. “If traded, that would take Irving’s total contract value much closer to his full max, which could deter other teams from acquiring him,” wrote Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report.

As part of a trade restriction, Kyrie Irving cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023. The three-time All-NBA member is projected to earn $38,888,889 with the Mavericks in 2023-24 and $42,000,000 in 2024-25.

Kyrie Irving’s three-year, $126 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks includes a $45.11 million player option for the 2025-26 season and a 15% trade kicker

In February, the Brooklyn Nets traded Irving and Markieff Morris to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 second-rounder. Brooklyn also received trade exceptions.

Irving’s previous four-year, $136.5 million contract he signed with Brooklyn in 2019 expired after the 2022-23 season. Last June, the 12-year veteran exercised his $38,917,057 player option with the Nets for this past season. His average salary with Brooklyn was $34,122,650.

Kyrie Irving’s three-year deal is guaranteed for $120 million, sources tell ESPN. He has $6M in incentives tied to games played and team success. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 8, 2023



In 60 appearances spilt between the Nets and Mavericks of the 2022-23 season, Irving averaged 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 37.4 minutes per game. The 2016 NBA champ also shot 49.4% from the field and 37.9% beyond the arc. Plus, he scored a total of 1,623 points, marking his third highest-scoring season.

Additionally, in Brooklyn’s 117-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 20, Irving scored a season-high 48 points in 39 minutes of action. Along with logging 11 boards, six assists, and four steals, the guard shot 18-of-29 (62.1%) from the floor and drained a season-high eight 3-pointers.

Of course, this new deal benefits Kyrie Irving the most.

NBA Betting Content You May Like