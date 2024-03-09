Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell recorded a career-high 44 points on 17-of-25 (68%) shooting from the field and 9-of-12 (75%) from 3-point range in Friday night’s 123-122 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 2019 All-Star scored 21 of his career-best 44 points in the fourth quarter and hit a go-ahead jumper with 5.9 seconds to play. Russell, 28, also added six rebounds, nine assists, and a block in 38 minutes of action.

His nine 3-pointers matched his career high. Russell also joined Kobe Bryant (12 made on Jan. 7, 2003) and LeBron James (nine made on Jan. 24, 2023) as the only players in Lakers history to make nine or more 3s in a game.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Lakers hold eighth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

D’Angelo Russell WENT OFF for 44 PTS and scored the game-winner to give the Lakers the edge over the Bucks! 🔥 44 PTS

🔥 9 3PM

🔥 9 AST

🔥 6 REB ▪️ Russell joins LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players in Laker history with 9 3PM in a game pic.twitter.com/HYC2LQOGVx — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2024



“On the floor, I’ve always felt like I was capable of doing things, [and] getting hot makes it a little more exciting,” Russell said. “Off the floor, obviously you all know what I’ve been through. Public humiliation has done nothing but mold me into the killer that you all see today.

“I never lack confidence, I never fear confrontation, I want all the smoke. … I just feel confident in what I bring to the basketball game, so whatever room I walk in, I’m confident.”

D’Angelo Russell could become first Los Angeles Lakers player to make 200 3-pointers in a season

Moreover, the Lakers played without LeBron James (sore left ankle), who missed his ninth game of the season. Russell notched eight points in the final 1:13, and Los Angeles went on to improve to 5-4 without James.

The Lakers finished 47-of-90 (52.2%) shooting from the floor and 16-of-34 (47.1%) beyond the arc. Although Milwaukee outscored Los Angeles 32-27 in the final frame, Russell helped his team rally in the final minutes to secure the victory.

“D-Lo just stepped up and won us the game, and obviously with Spence with the defense on that last possession,” said Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who put up 18 points. “Just seeing D-Lo take over the game, I constantly kept telling him in timeouts, ‘Take us home.'”

D’Angelo Russell is on pace to break the Lakers single season 3 point record (Nick Van Exel, 183). He is on pace to make 200+ threes. He already holds the Nets single season record at 234. pic.twitter.com/jSTf1crEby — Jordan Miranda (@TJmiranda) February 10, 2024



Through 60 games (53 starts) this season, Russell is averaging 18.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 31.9 minutes per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and a career-best 42.4% from deep.

Additionally, Russell is currently on pace to become the first Lakers player to make 200 3-pointers in a single season. Over halfway through the season, he has made 171 3-pointers on 403 attempts.

Nick Van Excel holds the Lakers’ franchise record with 183 3-pointers, set in the 1994-95 season. Bryant is second with 180 3s in 2005-06, followed by Excel again (177 in 1996-97) and Chucky Atkins (176 in 2004-05).

Los Angeles has won 10 of its past 15 games.

The Lakers (35-30) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-20) on Sunday night.