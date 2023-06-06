The Los Angeles Lakers are not entertaining the latest trade package put forth by the Dallas Mavericks for LeBron James, according to sources. “As for the possibility of James landing in Dallas for next season, one Lakers source characterized it as ‘unrealistic,'” reported Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“If LeBron James were to demand a trade, and the Lakers were to entertain offers, it would take more than a package of, say, Tim Hardaway Jr., Davis Bertans, Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, the No. 10 pick in the 2023 draft, and another future first to get a deal done. The Lakers simply aren’t interested in what Dallas could offer in a trade.”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Mavericks are now the favorites to trade for LeBron James this offseason. The Cleveland Cavaliers have second-shortest odds, followed by the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

In response to what came out this morning, it is now being reported that the #Lakers remain uninterested in Kyrie Irving or what the Mavericks would have to offer for LeBron James.https://t.co/Ak2BanNygD pic.twitter.com/8qK8mG31kf — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) June 5, 2023



Lakers G.M. Rob Pelinka would pull the trigger on a potential Mavericks’ trade package that included Luka Doncic. However, it would be ludicrous for Mavs G.M. Nico Harrison to offer the four-time All-Star and the No. 10 pick in this month’s draft for an injury-prone, 38-year-old veteran.

Now, James is one of the greatest NBA players in history. But the 20-year veteran dealt with groin, foot, and ankle injuries throughout the 2022-23 season. If the Lakers become set on losing James in the coming months, the front office would demand another reliable superstar in return. In other words, Doncic or Kyrie Irving.

“The easiest way to get James to Dallas — at least for James, Irving and the Mavericks — would be by trade,” Buha added. “But a glance at the Mavericks’ roster and draft picks shows limited assets that wouldn’t appeal to the Lakers in a potential rebuild.”

Dallas will likely not trade Doncic this offseason, so there’s no point. In August 2021, the four-time All-NBA member signed a five-year, $215.16 million extension with the Mavericks.

Doncic could request a trade from Dallas following the 2023-24 season. Until then, trade talks are stalled. Trading James for Irving would also be a questionable move for the Lakers.

Sources: Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas. Irving is a free agent this offseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 5, 2023



For something else to consider, LeBron James enjoys living in Los Angeles with his family. If the four-time MVP ever requested a trade from the Lakers, it would probably be for another California-based NBA team. That includes the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors.

Moreover, James’ contract makes trading him all the more difficult. Last August, the 19-time All-Star inked a two-year, $97.13 million max extension with the Lakers. His estimated base salary for the 2023-24 season is $46.9 million. James’ salary could increase depending on the 2023-24 salary cap.

