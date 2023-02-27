Lakers rally the biggest comeback of the NBA season to beat the Mavericks by a three-point margin

At some point during Sunday’s clash, the Mavericks were winning by 27 points against the Lakers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis teamed up and cut down the difference by 14 at the half. By the third quarter, Los Angeles was only down by 3 points. And by the end of the game, the purple and gold team defeated the Dallas side 111 to 108.

It seems that every contest this season between these two teams have been immensely intense exhibitions. The first one was on Christmas Day, as the team led by Luka Doncic outscored the Lakers side by 30 points in their worst quarter of the campaign, but tried to recover and only lost by nine points at the final buzzer.

A month later, in January, the Mavericks triumphed after a controversial double-time shocker, that ended up with the Slovenian star dropping a clutch triple-double to seal the victory.

This time, LeBron and company had blood in their eyes, and knew these are exactly the games they need to prove themselves they can win to have a chance to get into the playoffs. Both James and Davis combined for 18 points in the final quarter of the match to produce the biggest comeback of the 2022/23 championship.

Check out the last 3 minutes of last night’s contest in the American Airlines Arena:

Their recovery was historic, as it became the biggest one the franchise has witnessed in 20 years! The last time they had an ever bigger comeback was in 2022, as the Los Angeles squad overcame a 30-point deficit against none other than the Dallas Mavericks.

The numbers are impressive. The California team ended up victorious even after 14 fewer three-point attempts than their rivals, making it the first time in NBA history in which the losing team made 20 or more three-point shots, while the winner made 6 or less.

Does this mean the Lakers are back?

What’s impossible not to notice, is that the team feels stronger than ever after the trade deadline earlier this month. Although the Los Angeles side have been among the NBA’s worst shooting squads this campaign, they’ve found other ways of attacking the rim, and one of those is defense.

Take a look at LeBron James block Kyrie Irving from behind, just as the Dallas star thought he was alone to dunk:

ICYMI: LeBron James pulled off his signature chase down block on his former teammate Kyrie Irving. (🎥: @SportsCenter) #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/sMkooKuOF9 — Sports Interaction (@SIASport) February 27, 2023

The Lakers may not have been making their shots last night, but this only opened up the floor enough to beat Dallas 62-32 in the paint. And that’s exactly what the Lakers want, to win in the paint!

With four wins in their five post-deadline contests, the Los Angeles team are finally playing better than ever, as now they travel to Memphis to play the Grizzlies tomorrow (6:30pm CST) to try and keep it up towards their last two months of regular season.