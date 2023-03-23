LeBron James has played just two games for the Lakers since returning from the all-star break. He’s missed their last 12 consecutive games in a row and has played in 47 of their 73 games so far this season. The injury bug has hit him hard this year and luck has not been on his side. Reports from multiple league sources today say there is optimism that LeBron might return for the Lakers’ final three games of the regular season. He was just recently cleared to resume on-court activities.

At least three different league sources have reported on LeBron making a return, but the Lakers themselves have not released an official statement yet. The team is 36-37 and holds the tenth spot in the Western Conference and is right on the edge of missing the play-in tournament.

James is out of a walking boot and that is a good sign for Lakers fans. A deep postseason run does not seem likely for LA this season. California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+1800) to win the Finals this season.

There’s an increasing optimism that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could return to play “a few” games in the final week of the regular season, sources tell ESPN. James has been out since suffering a right foot tendon injury on February 26. https://t.co/3lYNX6MA2Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 23, 2023

Reports say that LeBron James is eyeing a return for the Lakers’ final three games of the regular season

LeBron James last played for the Lakers on 2/26 in their 111-108 win. He’s missed the last 12 games in a row foot tendon injury, but reports around the league say there is optimism he could return for the team’s final three games of the regular season.

At 38, his body is not what it used to be and the injuries have piled up for James this season. He’s not able to bounce back as quickly as he used to and has not had great luck this season. If he returns for the final three games of the regular season, Lebron could be looking at 4/5 vs the Clippers as the target date.

Lakers star LeBron James (foot tendon injury) has begun on-court activity and team says there's no timeline yet for return. Sources say James is hopeful for a return within the final 3-to-4 games of the regular season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2023

A lot still has to go right for James as he’s still recovering. Shams Charania reported today that he’s resumed on-court activities and that’s a positive sign for him moving forward. The Lakers are a better team when LeBron plays, but they are still without him for the foreseeable future as no real timeline has been announced yet.