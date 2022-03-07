Lakers vs Spurs Preview, Prediction, Free NBA Picks and Odds

For tonight’s Western Conference rematch, the Los Angeles Lakers are focusing their efforts on defeating the San Antonio Spurs; free NBA picks are viewable here. Eighteen-time All-Star LeBron James is averaging 29.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Keep scrolling for Lakers vs Spurs preview content.

Without Anthony Davis, can the Lakers beat the melting Spurs for the third time this season? San Antonio is piling on 110 points offensively each game. Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below. Check out our best NBA betting sites for 2022.

Lakers vs Spurs Game Information

🏀 Teams: Los Angeles Lakers | San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers | San Antonio Spurs 📊 Record: Lakers (28-35, 27-36 ATS) | Spurs (24-40, 32-31-1 ATS)

Lakers (28-35, 27-36 ATS) | Spurs (24-40, 32-31-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 🕛 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass & Spectrum SportsNet

Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass & Spectrum SportsNet 🏟 Venue: AT&T Center; San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center; San Antonio, Texas 🎲 NBA Odds: Lakers +7.5 (-105) | Spurs -7.5 (-115)

Lakers vs Spurs NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Lakers vs Spurs Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SF LeBron James (probable) | C Anthony Davis (out indefinitely) | PG Kendrick Nunn (out indefinitely)

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

PG Dejounte Murray (questionable) | SF Keita Bates-Diop (questionable) | SG Devin Vassell (questionable)

Lakers vs Spurs News and Preview | NBA Picks

Leading into Monday night’s intraconference rematch, the Lakers are 1-3 in their last four contests. On Saturday, in their 124-116 home win over the Warriors, forward LeBron James added another double-double to his career total. He amassed 56 points, 10 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 39 minutes played. In the second quarter, Golden State outscored them 42-30.

However, the Warriors shot 9-for-19 (47.4%) at the free throw line. The Lakers also generated 35 points in the fourth quarter. After this surprising win, the team has won just three of its past 10 games played. Los Angeles is 1-4 ATS in its previous five matchups versus Western Conference opponents. The Lakers are 9-19 away, 19-16 at home and 13-15 ATS on the road.

As for the Spurs, they have not won a game since their 157-153 high-scoring win against the Wizards. That game was played on Feb. 25. San Antonio remains on a four-game skid. On Saturday, in their 123-117 road loss versus the Hornets, forward Keldon Johnson led his team in scoring with 33 points in 37 minutes played. Free NBA picks are below.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Spurs have a 63.3% chance of winning.

Furthermore, San Antonio has won only four of its previous 10 contests. The team’s 133-129 loss to the Heat on Feb. 26 began their four-game losing streak. Factoring in their loss to the Hornets, the Spurs are now 11-19 at home, 13-21 away and 14-16 ATS at home.

Before placing a bet, review other head-to-head meetings. In the past three matchups, the Lakers are 2-1 versus the Spurs. On Dec. 23, 2021, San Antonio beat them 138-110 at Staples Center. However, Los Angeles won 114-106 at home on Nov. 14.

Lakers vs Spurs NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Los Angeles is 1-4 ATS in the team’s past five games played.

The Lakers are 1-4 SU in their last five contests.

Also, the total has gone under in four of the Lakers’ previous six games.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are 1-4 SU in their past five contests.

San Antonio is 2-6 ATS in its previous eight home games.

Plus, the Spurs are 0-5 SU in their last five home matchups versus the Lakers.

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG Russell Westbrook | SG Malik Monk | PF Austin Reaves | SF Stanley Johnson | C LeBron James

Projected San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

PG Devin Vassell | SG Dejounte Murray | PF Keldon Johnson | SF Doug McDermott | C Jakob Poeltl

Lakers vs Spurs | Free NBA Picks

Moreover, at this point of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Los Angeles is 21-16 as a favorite, 7-19 as an underdog and 13-15 ATS away, whereas San Antonio is 13-9 as a favorite, 11-31 as an underdog and 14-16 ATS at home. The Lakers have won their past five consecutive road games against the Spurs. And, the total has gone under in four of the Spurs’ last five matchups versus Pacific Division opponents.

The Lakers are still a below-.500 team, but the Spurs are playing even worse right now. The Spurs could have a bounce-back performance tonight. Oddsmakers are expecting it. Therefore, contemplate picking the Spurs to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 234.5. If you are unfamiliar with basketball betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

