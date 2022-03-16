Lakers vs Timberwolves Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

In Wednesday night’s Western Conference rematch, the Los Angeles Lakers are facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center; free NBA picks are available here. These two teams are meeting for the fourth time during this regular season. Continue scrolling for Lakers vs Timberwolves preview content.

Will Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves earn their third straight win? Towns is averaging 24.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below. Check out our best NBA betting sites list for 2022.

Lakers vs Timberwolves Game Information

🏀 Teams: Los Angeles Lakers | Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers | Minnesota Timberwolves 📊 Record: Lakers (29-39, 28-40 ATS) | Timberwolves (40-30, 39-30-1 ATS)

Lakers (29-39, 28-40 ATS) | Timberwolves (40-30, 39-30-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass & Spectrum SportsNet

Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass & Spectrum SportsNet 🏟 Venue: Target Center; Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center; Minneapolis, Minnesota 🎲 NBA Odds: Lakers +9 (-110) | Timberwolves -9 (-110)

Lakers vs Timberwolves NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Lakers vs Timberwolves Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

C Dwight Howard (probable) | SF LeBron James (questionable) | C Anthony Davis (out indefinitely) | PG Kendrick Nunn (out indefinitely) | SF Talen Horton-Tucker (probable)

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

PG Patrick Beverley (questionable) | SF Jarred Vanderbilt (questionable) | PG Jordan McLaughlin (questionable) | C Naz Reid (questionable) | SG Anthony Edwards (probable) | PF Jaden McDaniels (out indefinitely)

Lakers vs Timberwolves Preview and News | NBA Picks

Entering tonight’s intraconference matchup, the Lakers are fighting to pull off a potential upset win on the road over the Timberwolves. Los Angeles has suffered back-to-back losses. On Monday, in the team’s 114-103 home loss versus the Raptors, center LeBron James scored a team-high 30 points in 40 minutes played. Talen Horton-Tucker also contributed 20 points in 27 minutes on the court.

Moreover, Los Angeles shot 34-for-87 (39.1%) from the field and 13-for-42 (31%) from 3-point range. Though, the Raptors outrebounded them 64-43. After yet another disappointing loss at home, the Lakers are now 9-22 away, 20-17 at home and 13-18 ATS away. They are 2-8 in their previous 10 games played. Free NBA picks and betting trends are below.

On the other side, the Timberwolves are 8-2 in their last 10 contests. The team is looking to extend its winning streak to three games. In Minnesota’s 149-139 road win over San Antonio on Monday, center Karl-Anthony Towns scored a career-high 60 points in 36 minutes of action. Guard Patrick Beverley also closed out his showing with 20 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 30 minutes played.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves have a 79.6% chance of winning.

Next, the Timberwolves are 22-12 at home, 18-18 away and 19-14-1 ATS at home this season. Considering other head-to-head matchups, in the past three meetings, the Timberwolves are 2-1 against the Lakers. Minnesota covered the spread in all three contests. However, on Jan. 2, Los Angeles won 108-103 at Staples Center.

Lakers vs Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Los Angeles is 2-8 ATS in the team’s last 10 contests.

The Lakers are 2-8 SU in their past 10 games played.

Also, the total has gone over in five of the Lakers’ previous seven contests.

As for Minnesota, the team is 8-1 ATS in its past nine games.

The Timberwolves are 8-1 SU in their previous nine contests.

And, the total has gone under in five of the Timberwolves’ last six matchups versus the Lakers.

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG Malik Monk | SG Russell Westbrook | PF Stanley Johnson | SF Austin Reeves | C LeBron James

Projected Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

PG D’Angelo Russell | SG Patrick Beverley | PF Jarred Vanderbilt | SF Anthony Edwards | C Karl-Anthony Towns

Lakers vs Timberwolves Prediction | Free NBA Picks

Comparing these Western Conference teams’ betting records, Los Angeles is 22-17 as a favorite, 7-22 as an underdog and 18-13 over/under away. On the flip side, Minnesota is 28-9 as a favorite, 12-21 as an underdog and 15-19 over/under at home. The Lakers are 0-10 in their last 10 road games, and they are 1-7 ATS in their past eight conference matchups.

Not to mention, Minnesota is 8-1 in its previous nine home matchups against Los Angeles. The Timberwolves have covered the spread in almost 40 games this season. How about the Lakers? Not so much. So, pick the Timberwolves to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 241.5. To learn more about basketball betting, read our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks are on the main page.

